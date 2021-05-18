President Jokowi Hopes Indonesia To Optimize Technology Transfer Process For Fast Rail Project





Merdeka.com – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) pointed out that Indonesia’s human resources (HR) can learn from building fast trains Jakarta-Bandung. One of them is that the knowledge can be implemented later if this project is extended until Surabaya. He hopes that from the construction of this fast train, Indonesian human resources will be able to benefit from the existing technology transfer. So that you can learn from the development process. “We hope that later, when it is decided that it will be extended to Surabaya, the readiness of our human resources will already have the Jakarta-Bandung experience,” said the president. Jokowi reviewing Tunnel # 1 Fast Train Jakarta – Bandung, Bekasi City, Tuesday (18/5). In addition, the president Jokowi also hopes that the Jakarta-Bandung rapid train can be integrated with LRT and MRT in Jakarta so that it can produce more optimal time efficiency. “And we hope that it will become a competitiveness for our country to compete with other countries,” he said. The progress of the construction of the Jakarta-Bandung rapid train itself has reached 73%. The testing process is slated for late 2022, after which the operation will begin.

73% completion of the Jakarta-Bandung rapid train, ready for 2022 testing President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) examined the Jakarta – Bandung rapid train project in Bekasi, West Java. He received a progress report on the construction work which had been 73% complete. “I see that progress to date has been reported to me as 73 percent complete. Later next year, we will start preparing for operations,” the president said. Jokowi thanks to a video posted on YouTube of the Presidential Secretariat on Tuesday (18/5). He revealed that the Jakarta – Bandung rapid train is expected to enter the testing phase by the end of 2022. After that, it will enter the operational phase. He hopes the fast train can be integrated with LRT and MRT in Jakarta, so that it can save time. The hope is that this mode of transport can increase Indonesia’s competitiveness with other countries. “We hope that from the construction of this high speed train there will be a transfer of technology and we hope that our human resources (Human Resources) will be able to capture and draw knowledge from the construction of the high speed train Jakarta – Bandung, ”he said. Journalist: Andina Librianty Source: Liputan6 [bim] Also read:

KCIC plans construction of 13 Jakarta-Bandung express train tunnels to be completed by end of 2021

73% completion of the Jakarta-Bandung rapid train, ready for 2022 testing

Wika: Cost of Jakarta-Bandung rapid train project increases

Overseen by KPK, Jakarta-Bandung Rapid Train Project Expected to Save Budget

Addition of the Jakarta-Bandung rapid train line to be completed in 2022

President Jokowi calls on Jakarta-Bandung rapid train to operate 2022 semester II

China launches super fast train, how big is it?







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos