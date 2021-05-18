Russian Aeroflot cancels flights to Turkey as it monitors COVID-19 numbers

Aeroflot canceled nearly all flights to Turkey in June as part of an extension of a flight suspension imposed last month over concerns over the spread of the coronavirus.
The airline said on May 17 that the suspension would remain in place pending a decision by the Russian government to resume flights to and from Turkey, a popular tourist destination for Russians.
Aeroflot said in a statement that it halted sales and canceled all flights to Turkey in June, except for two flights per week authorized by the coronavirus task force.
Russia last month restricted flights to and from Turkish cities until June 1, citing a growing number of COVID-19 cases in Turkey.
Aeroflot spokesman Mikhail Demin told reporters the company was ready to revise its schedule and increase the number of flights and open sales if the decision changed.
“We await, like other carriers, the decision of the seat of government,” he added, according to TASS.
Earlier on May 17, the Izvestia newspaper, citing a letter from Aeroflot, said the extension of the suspension would last until June 30.
Reuters, citing an airline industry source, also reported that Russia has decided to extend the ban until June 30, but a separate source told Reuters that Moscow has yet to decide.
Ibrahim Kalin, a top advisor to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Turkish Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy were in Russia on May 17 to discuss tourism, vaccine shipments and other matters, the public agency Anadolu.
Russia is closely monitoring the number of cases and the relaxation of measures in Turkey, Kalin told Anadolu after discussions with authorities.
“We have reached an agreement for the Russian vaccine to arrive in Turkey as soon as possible, as well as the measures to be taken for the tourist season, the start of flights and the acceleration of the process,” he said.
With reports from Reuters, TASS and Anadolu
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit