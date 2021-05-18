Russian Aeroflot cancels flights to Turkey as it monitors COVID-19 numbers

Aeroflot canceled nearly all flights to Turkey in June as part of an extension of a flight suspension imposed last month over concerns over the spread of the coronavirus.

The airline said on May 17 that the suspension would remain in place pending a decision by the Russian government to resume flights to and from Turkey, a popular tourist destination for Russians.

Aeroflot said in a statement that it halted sales and canceled all flights to Turkey in June, except for two flights per week authorized by the coronavirus task force.

Russia last month restricted flights to and from Turkish cities until June 1, citing a growing number of COVID-19 cases in Turkey.

Aeroflot spokesman Mikhail Demin told reporters the company was ready to revise its schedule and increase the number of flights and open sales if the decision changed.

“We await, like other carriers, the decision of the seat of government,” he added, according to TASS.

Earlier on May 17, the Izvestia newspaper, citing a letter from Aeroflot, said the extension of the suspension would last until June 30.

Reuters, citing an airline industry source, also reported that Russia has decided to extend the ban until June 30, but a separate source told Reuters that Moscow has yet to decide.

Ibrahim Kalin, a top advisor to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Turkish Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy were in Russia on May 17 to discuss tourism, vaccine shipments and other matters, the public agency Anadolu.

Russia is closely monitoring the number of cases and the relaxation of measures in Turkey, Kalin told Anadolu after discussions with authorities.

“We have reached an agreement for the Russian vaccine to arrive in Turkey as soon as possible, as well as the measures to be taken for the tourist season, the start of flights and the acceleration of the process,” he said.

