Jokowi expects technology transfer from fast train project





Jokowi wants this experience to be capital for the development of similar projects in the future. REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) hopes that there will be a transfer of technology from the work of the project Fast train Jakarta-Bandung. This project was carried out by PT Kereta Cepat Indonesia China (KCIC) as a joint venture between a consortium of BUMN and a consortium of Chinese railway companies, Beijing Yawan HSR Co Ltd. Jokowi wants the national human resources, including technicians and engineers involved in the construction of the Jakarta-Bandung rapid train, to absorb the existing knowledge and technology. The experience of this project, Jokowi said, could be used as capital for the development of similar projects in the future. One of them is the Jakarta-Surabaya Rapid Train (Semi-Rapid) project. “We hope that when it is decided that it will be extended to Surabaya, the readiness of our human resources will already have the experience in Jakarta-Bandung,” President Jokowi said on Tuesday at the No.1 location. from the tunnel to Halim, Tuesday (5/18). . Development fast train project Jakarta-Bandung is currently at 73 percent. The goal is for the construction of the project undertaken by PT Kereta Cepat Indonesia-China (KCIC) to be fully completed next year, so that it can be piloted by the end of 2022. President Jokowi also hopes that this high-speed train connecting Jakarta-Bandung will also be integrated with the LRT and MRT lines of the capital. The integration of this mode of transport should save time in order to boost Indonesia’s economic competitiveness. “Competitiveness for our country against other countries”, declared the president. Quoted on the KCIC website, the Jakarta-Bandung high speed train will use the latest generation of CR400AFs. With a track length of 142.3 km stretching from Jakarta to Bandung, the Jakarta-Bandung Express Train has four stations that stop Halim, Karawang, Walini, Tegalluar with a depot located in Tegalluar. Each station will be integrated with the mass transport modes in each region.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos