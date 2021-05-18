Upgrading must mean unleashing our post-Brexit potential to boost global investment

Our exit from the pandemic, realizing the benefits of Brexit and achieving the upgrade agenda are the three main challenges Boris Johnson faces. Investment is the key to it all.

Rishi Sunak recognized this in the budget with policy initiatives ranging from super deductions to special economic zones. However, public investment alone will not be enough. It is only by on-lending additional business investments that leveling initiatives will be truly sustainable.

Before the start of the pandemic, the stock of foreign investment in the UK was the highest in Europe – worth more than France and Germany combined – creating more than 56,000 new jobs in 2019.

But between 1997 and 2016, the number of projects attracted to the UK located outside the capital fell by 15%. This is a missed opportunity for Great Britain. While politicians must ensure that London retains its status as a prosperous global city after the pandemic, we must also ensure that we attract productive mobile investment. It’s one of the best ways to jumpstart the economy by freeing us from lockdowns and attracting business and foreign investment after Brexit.

While some may shrink from an activist or interventionist stance, this approach has been successful in the past. In the 1980s, the Thatcher government of the day asked Japanese car manufacturers to move to the UK. Their actions have borne fruit for generations. Nissan’s Sunderland plant is today one of the most productive auto factories in Europe, employing thousands directly and tens of thousands indirectly.

But to replicate this success, the UK will need to succeed in an already crowded area. The UK’s offer for international mobile investors, while attractive, is significantly under-fueled, especially compared to our international competitors, according to a study by Onward.

More and more countries around the world are developing aggressive policies to attract investment. Last year, Japan launched a $ 2.2 billion fund to encourage companies to restart production. Canada is investing $ 1.26 billion over 5 years to attract certain strategic technological investments. Israel offers grants to be set up in certain regions, while Germany offers nationwide grants which are larger in eastern Germany. Sweden offers personal tax relief to international investors. As we recover from the pandemic, when companies seek to shorten their global supply chains and increase their resilience, this trend will only accelerate further.

The government clearly recognizes the need to do more to attract and retain mobile investment. Since its creation last year, the Office for Investment has already yielded results. However, we need to go further to live up to the efforts of our competitors. At the national level, there is an imbalance in the emphasis between exports (which rightly benefit from institutional support and a budget) and investment. This needs to be corrected and the investment office needs to be more muscular to attract financial capital.

The UK has a more sophisticated domestic attraction in London, which has reaped dividends, but not elsewhere. London has one of the strongest investment promotion organizations in the UK and replicating this model with the associated credentials and funding for other English mayors would be a good start in stimulating competition. This is not to position other cities as a series of London competitors for future investment, but to create a network of cities promoting the UK as an investment location and performing a vital monitoring function. , key to retention, to ensure that the investment is for the long term.

The challenge for ministers will be how to build on the measures announced in this year’s budget as well as in the Queen’s Speech last week to attract foreign investment and use it to boost productivity, wages and opportunities across the country.

Membership in the European Union previously limited the government’s discretion over where the UK could offer local investment, this choice is now open again to ministers. Ministers are already showing signs of activism, with the introduction of free shipping and a super deduction for the capital deduction. However, free ports will benefit a relatively small geographic area and the capital deduction super-deduction is only temporary.

To make investing sustainable and have an impact for generations to come, we need structures that allow and encourage the flow of capital to all parts of the country around the world.

