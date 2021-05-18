Dendias heads for Jerusalem and Ramallah





Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias is rushing to Israel and the Palestinian territories on Tuesday as part of an effort to anticipate developments such as those that led to the memorandum on the maritime border between Libya and Turkey. Athens has been alerted to a planned demarcation of exclusive economic zones between Turkey and the Gaza Strip. His decision to visit Jerusalem, Tel Aviv and Ramallah came after consultations with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, at a time when Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan seeks to present himself as a sole defender of the Palestinians in the midst of the crisis. escalation of tensions between Israel and the Gaza Strip. Meanwhile, Ankara is pressuring the fragmented Palestinian Authority to demarcate the EEZ off the coast of Turkey, opposite the Greek island of Kastellorizo. Such an outcome would not only create serious problems for Greece and Cyprus, whose jurisdiction such a demarcation would violate, it would also be the final nail in the coffin of Israel-Turkey rapprochement efforts. Dendias will meet his Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi, Patriarch Theophilos III of Jerusalem and Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh. It was initially agreed that Dendias would meet his Palestinian counterpart Riyad al-Maliki in Ramallah. However, al-Maliki withdrew, apparently arguing that Athens is friendly with Israel and completely ignores Palestinian positions. Dendias’ visit to the region was initially planned in consultation with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, as Athens wanted to be in full harmony with the region’s main Arab player, Egypt. Dendias, the first official from an EU member state to visit the region after the start of the conflict, will also participate in urgent video talks between EU foreign ministers on developments in the region . On the same day, Dendias will travel to Jordan for talks with Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, while on Thursday he will travel to Cairo.

