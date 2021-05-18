Indonesia’s Covid-19 vaccination program still far from target, says Jokowi





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President Joko “JokowiWidodo said the implementation of the Covid-19 vaccination in Indonesia is still very far from the target. The government aimed to vaccinate around 181,500,000 people in order to achieve herd immunity. “So far we have administered 23 million doses of vaccine. From the initial plan to administer around 380 million doses, it is still a long way off [from target]The president said while monitoring Gotong Royong’s immunization program in Cikarang, West Java, today May 18th. He hoped Gotong Royong’s vaccination program could help speed up the government’s efforts to reach the goal. As part of this independent program, companies will purchase the Covid-19 vaccine which will be given free to workers and their families. Currently, at least 22,736 companies have signed up for the program with more than 10 million beneficiaries. Gotong Royong’s vaccination program will be phased depending on vaccine availability. A total of 420,000 doses of vaccines produced by the Chinese pharmacy Sinopharm will be used for the initial phase. “We hope to receive more vaccines later. We hope that around 70 million people will already be vaccinated by August or September so that the Covid-19 curve drops, ”said Jokowi. Lily: 22,736 companies register for Gotong Royong Covid-19 vaccination

DEWI NURITA







