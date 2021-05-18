Covid experts warn against overseas vacations, so why is Boris Johnson so eager?

Fly now, pay later, finance company offers, which gives ready for vacation, including those from Portugal and other Green List countries. We could all end up paying later for those who soar to the sun, the sea and Covid. A travel agency, Tui, has on its own 19 flights in Portugal next week, eight of them are now using Dreamliners, which can accommodate up to 345 people.











Professor Martin McKee, of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, says he finds the new travel rules bizarre. Why Portugal? It might be OK if people only encountered people vaccinated by the Portuguese and the British, but they will mingle with others from France, Italy and Spain, mingling at airports, queuing . Professor John Bell of the University of Oxford, Government Vaccine Task Force, is optimistic that the vaccines will protect against the variant first detected in India, but still strongly warns against vacation abroad this summer, for fear of importing fresh mutant strains. With about half of the unvaccinated UK population, waiting several weeks after being bitten before vaccines are as effective as possible, and with some still vulnerable after vaccination, the risks abound. Over the past week, infections and deaths have risen: Watch ministers now blame any resurgence on vaccine refusals, blaming the blame on the poor and ethnic minorities.











How much deja vu looks like, like last summer. The race to places like Greece brought home more than half of imported Covid cases, according to an article in Public Health England; McKee also notes that this has accelerated infections in Greece. This was back when the Chancellor, Rishi Sunak, was subsidizing the country to eat meals sitting inside, breathing on top of each other, but not for a sandwich to take away with a friend on a park bench. Paying people to sit indoors, studies show, has hurt, says Professor Susan Michie, a participant in the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) through the Behavioral Science group.

Here we are again, opening up overseas travel and indoor pubs, restaurants and entertainment venues, despite Health Secretary Matt Hancock Warning that this new variant transmits faster and could spread like wildfire among the unvaccinated. Ministers ignore their own preconditions for easing, the fourth of which demands that our risk assessment not be fundamentally altered by new variants of concern. But that test surely failed, the risk having fundamentally changed as new variant hotspots multiply. Models of the University of Warwick indicate that if it is 40% more transmissible, that would mean 6,000 hospitalizations per day above the peak of the second wave.

The Prime Minister, a admirer of the mayor of Jaws, is foreign to the precautionary principle. He now transfers responsibility from the state to the individual: I urge everyone to be careful and take responsibility when enjoying new freedoms today. But who can be responsible for other ventilators in a restaurant or a movie theater?

Notice the change of mood in the air. Blame for its cavalier failure to close borders as Covid rampaged across India poured out its own conservative press, the Telegraph and Sunday Times Hammering him for letting in 20,000 potentially infected travelers from India for three weeks after flights from Pakistan and Bangladesh were stopped. From everywhere comes the damaging accusation that Johnson delayed because he put (over-hyped) hopes for a trade deal with India before the life and death of her people, canceling her trip to India only one day before she left.

The Indian scandal sets off red political alarms, as Johnson owes his place in No 10 to this Brexit promise to regain control of our borders. It slams the door on EU builders, caregivers and farm workers, but leaves the border wide open to places burning with Covid.

The mystery is why vacations abroad have such a priority. While the risk is difficult to quantify, leading experts warn against travel. Yvette Cooper, the president of the internal affairs select committee, who warned against failed border closures, tells me: No department is responsible for decisions at the border, without any transparency on how the Joint Biosafety Center decides where people can travel. She urges rules to require carriers to perform lateral flow tests on the ferry or Eurotunnel.

But here’s Coopers’ most telling question (after revelations in David Camerons Love DC’s Lobbying Texts to Buddies): Who exactly does Boris Johnson have his ear on this? Who is texting him? What business interests in reckless overseas travel prevail? That’s the right question, after another revelation of boyfriends contracts where Hancock helped a former minister secure a 180m PPE contract and Lord Udny-Lister served on a board of directors that granted a massive state loan to a company he had not fully disclosed his connection to. Who knows what secret influencers are keeping Johnson from putting life and death before trade?

For a prime minister hungry for popularity, he curiously ignores public opinion at the border: the public puts security far above holidays abroad. Ipsos Mori finds 79% of Britons are alarmed by the arrival of variants of Covid-19 in the UK, and 67% want to stop the spread of variants by banning arrivals to the UK from any foreign country. As many as 42% support the introduction of another national lockdown if necessary. Johnson would pay a high political price for a third wave.

Most seasoned Covid experts are perplexed that the government is encouraging overseas travel, beyond a few specific cases involving family and work. UK is beautiful I’ve been to Berwick-on-Tweed and Northern Ireland last summer and don’t feel the need to fly away now. Labor should take the lead in this regard, urging citizens to spend their holidays here. It’s a triple victory in supporting Britain, with less Covid risk, more aid for struggling British hospitality and fewer climate-killing thefts.