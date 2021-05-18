CAN warns Nigeria against Israel | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has pleaded with President Muhammadu Buhari not to team up with the Arab world to combat Israel in the ongoing violence in the Middle East as claimed by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey due to Nigerian secularism.

Erdogan reportedly called on the international community to teach an illegal, unjust and unscrupulous Israel the lesson necessary for its attacks on Palestine, believing that Nigeria would show solidarity with the Palestinians in this legitimate cause.

In a statement yesterday in Abuja, CAN National Secretary Daramola Joseph Bade said the association feared the most populous black nation was being wrongly labeled as an Islamic state because of its illegal membership in the organization. of the Islamic Conference (OIC) which has been making him side with the Palestinians since the emergence of President Muhammadu Buhari, hence the reason why the Turkish president asked Nigeria to identify with the Palestinians.

He added: On behalf of every Nigerian Christian, we call on the federal government to reverse the support given to Palestine to date. For the record, millions of Nigerian Christians support Israel against the government’s position. We remind the Federal Government and the National Assembly once again that Nigeria is not an Islamic State.

Daramola urged the international community to intervene in the lingering bloodshed in the Middle East without taking sides if they truly want lasting peace. We agree with the United States that Israel has the right to defend itself against external aggression. We see no reason why Nigeria should side with either warring faction.