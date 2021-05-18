Prime Minister Johnson urges caution as brakes ease: The Tribune India





London, May 17 Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday urged people to take the next step in drastically easing lockdown restrictions that allow greater interactions indoors with a “heavy dose of caution” as the UK continues to monitor the rapidly increasing cases of the B1.617.2 variant of Covid-19 identified for the first time in India. British holidaymakers descend on Portugal British holidaymakers have started arriving in Portugal after the British and Portuguese governments relaxed their travel restrictions linked to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A flight from Manchester, England arrived early Monday in Faro, the main city in Portugal’s southern Algarve tourist region.

More than 5,000 British visitors were expected to arrive in Portugal on 17 flights. AP In what is the third step in a four-step roadmap established by Johnson to ease legally binding lockdown restrictions, the hospitality industry, including pubs, restaurants and cinemas, and most companies can resume near normal service in England, Wales and most countries. Scotland. However, surge tests and a fast-track vaccination program are being implemented as the threat of the variant first found in India threatens reopening, UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock warning this weekend – the worrying variant B1.617.2 (VOC) appears to be “spreading like wildfire” among those who have not been vaccinated. “Together we have reached another milestone, but we need to take that next step with a strong dose of caution,” Johnson said. The Ministry of Health and Welfare said the focus was on tackling the increase in B1.617.2 VOC cases. – PTI Visitors line up at the National Gallery in London, Britain. REUTERS







