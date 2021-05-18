Morning Briefing – May 18, 2021

ANKARA

The Anadolu Agency is here with an overview of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic and other news in Turkey and around the world.

Coronavirus and other developments in Turkey

Turkey reported a total of 10,174 cases, including 923 symptomatic patients, across the country on Monday.

The total number of cases in Turkey is now over 5.12 million, while the death toll has reached 44,983 with 223 more deaths in the past day.

According to data from the Ministry of Health, Turkey administered 431,483 doses of the vaccine on Monday.

Turkey has administered more than 26.22 million coronavirus bites since the launch of a mass vaccination campaign on January 14, according to official figures.

Turkey, with its total population of 84 million, will continue to monitor developments in Jerusalem, the country’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday.

Erdogan also proposed the formation of a joint committee that would include Muslim, Christian and Jewish representatives.

At least 113 terrorists have been “neutralized” so far in Turkey’s recently launched cross-border counterterrorism operations Pence-Yildirim and Pence-Simsek, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Monday.

In a separate but related development, at least 10 terrorists have been “neutralized” as part of the Eren-13 counterterrorism operation in southeast Turkey, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said.

In addition, as part of Turkey’s war against the terrorist organization PKK, the country’s security forces also “neutralized” on Monday Sofi Nurettin, the leader of the terrorist group in Syria.

Turkish security forces on Monday seized more than 1.5 tonnes of marijuana hidden in a ship off the Syrian coast.

Turkey’s foreign ministry on Monday condemned a statement by Austria’s interior minister regarding the country’s president and protests against Israeli aggression against Palestinians.

A 15-day period of phasing out COVID-19 restrictions in Turkey began early Monday, as infections began to decline thanks to a strict lockdown.

Coronavirus developments around the world

More than 1.47 billion coronavirus vaccines have so far been administered worldwide, according to figures from Our World in Data on Monday.

China is the most vaccinated country with more than 406 million jabs, according to data uploaded to the site. It is followed by the United States with more than 273.55 million shots.

Portugal reopened its borders to non-essential travel with most European countries on Monday, including the United Kingdom.

Visitors from European countries with high infection rates – including Croatia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Sweden and the Greek Cypriot administration – will remain excluded.

India’s daily coronavirus cases fell below 300,000 on Monday, according to data from the Ministry of Health. According to the ministry, 281,386 cases were recorded in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 24.96 million.

Daily cases of the coronavirus in Pakistan jumped by more than 3,000 on Monday, signaling a further increase in the ongoing third wave of the pandemic. Deaths from the virus increased by 74 to 19,617, according to the country’s health ministry.

Israeli aggression against the Palestinians

Continuing its attacks on Palestinians, Israel on Monday shot dead a Palestinian in the occupied West Bank, bringing the recent death toll to 22.

In the Gaza Strip, to date, at least 212 Palestinians have been killed, including 61 children and 35 women, in Israeli attacks since last week, according to the Palestinian health ministry. More than 11,305 people were also injured and dozens of buildings destroyed or damaged in the Israeli assault

Stéphane Dujarric, spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, said on Monday that Israeli strikes on a densely populated coastal enclave left more than 2,500 people homeless after their homes were destroyed and damaged 41 educational institutions , including a United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) vocational center and higher education institution

Faced with Israeli attacks targeting Palestinian civilians, Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki on Monday urged the UN to end Israel’s crimes against Palestinian children.

Meanwhile, Jordan’s King Abdullah II told UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in a phone call that Israel’s repeated actions and provocations against the Palestinian people have led to the current escalation.

In addition, Qatar on Monday urged the international community to force Israel to end “ethnic cleansing” of Palestinians.

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that the country had asked Israel to explain the conditions and reasons for the airstrike on the Gaza building that

hosted media organizations.

Macron’s statement follows US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s call for justification from Israel for the destruction of the building in an airstrike that housed the US news agency Associated Press (AP) and Al Jazeera.

Turkish soccer teams Besiktas and Fraport TAV Antalyaspor will also fight to lift the Ziraat 2021 Turkish Cup on Tuesday.

The Black Eagles are looking for a brace after winning the Super Lig title on goal difference in a hectic title race on Saturday night.

