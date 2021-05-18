Donald Trump’s lawyer son Rudy Giulianis runs for governor against Cuomo





Former New York mayor Rudy Giulianis son Andrew Giuliani, left, has announced he is running for governor of New York in a bid to oust incumbent President Andrew Cuomo, right (Photos: AP / Reuters)

Andrew Giuliani, the son of former President Donald Trumps, longtime personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, makes an offer for the governor of New York. Young Giuliani seeks to overthrow none other than scandal-outraged Democrat Andrew Cuomo, who slammed the Trumps coronavirus response before falling himself to criticism for underreporting deaths in the state of Covid- 19.

Republican like his father who was mayor of New York, Andrew Giuliani launched his governorship campaign on Tuesday morning.

Together, WE will bring New York back! Andrew Giuliani said in a tweet sharing his campaign website and a New York Post article about his candidacy with a photo of Cuomo.

Im a politician out of the womb. It’s in my DNA, Andrew Giuliani, 35, told The Post and framed the fight against the three-term governor. Giuliani vs. Cuomo. Saint smokes. It’s Muhammad Ali versus Joe Frazier. We can sell tickets at Madison Square Garden.

Andrew Giuliani was Trump’s White House assistant for four years, but has never run for public office before. However, he’s convinced he can oust Cuomo.

It would be one of the epic showdowns in state history, the professional policy adviser said. I know we can defeat Andrew Cuomo in 2022. I will be the 57th Governor of New York.

Andrew Giuliani said the Cuomo administration’s March 2020 order requiring nursing homes to accept recovering coronavirus patients discharged from hospitals was the worst decision in New York City history.

It was the actions of Andrew Cuomos that killed 9,000 elderly people in nursing homes in New York. He should have resigned, said Andrew Giuliani, then signaling his support for Trump. Cuomo did not use the USS Comfort ship or the Javits Center to house seniors with Covid. He didn’t want to give President Trump a political victory.

Cuomo has defended his edict as well as months of undercoverage of Covid-19 deaths in nursing homes, which are now under investigation. In his October 2020 memoir, American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the Covid-19 Pandemic, Cuomo blamed Trump for thousands of coronavirus deaths in New York City at the start of the pandemic. Federal neglect by the Trump administrations led to the biggest failure in detecting an enemy attack from Pearl Harbor, Cuomo wrote.

In addition to the coronavirus scandal, Cuomo faces sexual harassment charges from several women, including former helpers. Cuomo did not publicly comment on Andrew Giuliani as his new challenger immediately following the announcement of these.

A Republican hasn’t won an entire New York state race since 2002, when George Pataki barred Andrew Cuomos’ father Mario Cuomo from serving a fourth term as governor.

Andrew Giuliani said he spoke to Trump, who absolutely encouraged him to come forward. The former president reportedly didn’t offer endorsement because he also likes Long Island Rep Lee Zeldin, who Andrew Giuliani would face in a GOP primary.

President Trump certainly understands the importance of a strong primary, said Andrew Giuliani.

