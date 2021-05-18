Rick Scott continues to plead with Donald Trump not to participate in the Senate primaries





U.S. Senator Rick Scott continues to express hope that former President Donald Trump will not engage with Senate incumbents in 2022.

Scott made the comments Tuesday on Fox News Radios Brian Kilmeade Show.

What I suggested to him was to let the citizens of this state choose their main winner, Scott said. And then help those who win in whom he believes.

And so, but, you know, he believes in things that I believe in, Scott said, going back to the talking points on a secure border and so on.

That’s what I think the candidates were going to get, and I can’t wait for him to back the candidates he loves, Scott said.

Trump has moved his political operations from the sweltering climates of South Florida to Bedminster, New Jersey, where the former president prefers summer.

But whether Trump is nearby or 1,000 miles away, Scott operates as if the heating is always on, with the former president at odds with many lions in the Senate establishment.

Last month, the senator, in his capacity as head of the Republican National Senate Committee, invented an award for Trump, the NRSC Champion for Freedom Award.

President Trump is a proven champion for all Americans, Scott said at the time.

Not quite all Americans, as it turned out. A day after receiving the award, Trump called Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell a stupid son of a bitch during a speech.

That left Scott with nothing to do but clean up.

He went on ABC’s “This Week” and defended the awarding of the award to Trump. But here, too, he explained his dilemma of trying to keep Trump in line.

Scott also said he then advised Trump not to participate in the open primaries and not to work against incumbents like Senator John Thune of South Dakota.

What I asked was that I wish he didn’t participate in the public primaries, Scott said, pointing out that his own very difficult primary in 2010 was one reason the senator chose not to participate. in the primary.

I suggested he support the incumbents, all the incumbents, Scott said, before admitting that maybe it hasn’t done any good.

When I give someone advice, I don’t necessarily expect them to follow it, Scott admitted.

Trump will likely play in Senate races, including those in Alaska and South Dakota where incumbent Republicans pissed him off.

But in Florida, the former president has agreed to a third term for Sen. Marco Rubio, the incumbent president on the ballot next year. The approval came in April by Trumps Save America PAC, its post-presidency political action committee.

I have the honor to give U.S. Senator Marco Rubio my full and utter support, Trump said in a statement released by the PAC.

