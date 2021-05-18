What Joe Biden’s tax returns should remind us of (HINT: Donald Trump)





The announcement passed without much fanfare. Which should remind us – for the 1,000th time – how abnormal Donald Trump’s presidency was.

You see, Trump was the first major party candidate – and the first president – to not release ANY of his tax returns during or during his tenure. And he did it as the richest man – with the largest portfolio of public assets – to take the job in the modern age.

The reasons Trump (and his team) gave for not releasing his taxes varied widely – from what the 2016 election results showed voters didn’t care about his taxes, to who he was involved in. a multi-year audit by the IRS on its taxes. too complicated for anyone to understand, uh, normal.

The real reason Trump refused (and refuses) to release his taxes is because they revealed that he had paid virtually no real taxes to the federal government for 10 of the previous 15 years and showed that he had (and has ) massive debts resulting from this fact. he personally guaranteed. We also know that Trump has benefited from a $ 72.9 million refund from the IRS that the organization has been reviewing since 2011. We know all of this from the New York Times, which got a glimpse of Trump’s returns – and the financial slump they represent. As the Times’ David Leonhardt wrote of Trump’s comebacks:

“In the 1990s, Mr. Trump almost bankrupted himself by personally guaranteeing hundreds of millions of dollars in loans, and he has since said he regrets doing so. But he still took the same step, according to his tax records. be responsible for loans totaling $ 421 million, most of which mature within four years. “

Trump’s tax returns revealed the real reason he started running for president in 2016: He needed a new act. Revenues from the success of its “Apprentice” reality TV franchise were dwindling – and the vast majority of its golf courses and hotels were losing money. He needed a way to become relevant again – and looking for the White House was the fastest way to get there.

Trump’s refusal to release his statements also avoided questioning if he had any conflicts of interest, which he repeatedly denied but, in the absence of an honest look at his finances, was a open and legitimate question during his presidency.

The fact that we spent four years largely in the dark, well, it was all astonishing at the time. This is even more remarkable in retrospect given what we know about Trump’s precarious financial situation.

Biden’s release of his own taxes for 2020 – he released his 2019 returns in late September 2020 – should remind all of us how outrageous Trump’s refusal to release documents on his financial situation really was. And how abnormal his presidency, more generally, was when compared to how the men who held the post before – and after – chose to conduct themselves.





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos