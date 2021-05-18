Donald Trump ‘must improve his diet’ if he wants to run for president again, says ally





Donald Trump will not be able to run for president again if his health and diet do not improve, one of his best allies has said.

Reverend Franklin Graham, among former presidents’ early funders, said he was unsure if Trumps Health would allow him to see another campaign.

The former US president is known to have a penchant for fast food, and a 2019 White House medical report declared him clinically obese at 110 kg.

Mr. Graham, head of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, told Axios on HBO that Mr. Trump is not eating well.

He said, “I think for him it will all depend on his health at that time. If he still has energy and strength like him.

Donald Trump’s former doctor has revealed he used to put cauliflower in the President’s mashed potatoes in his unsuccessful efforts to help him lose weight (Image: Instagram)

He added: “You know the guy doesn’t eat well, you know, and it’s amazing the energy he has.”

Mr. Graham went on to say that the weight loss reported by Trump could allow him to run another campaign, as reported by The Sun.

“He lost weight, fifteen pounds maybe,” Graham said. “So he might be healthy and fit. I don’t know.”

Franklin Graham was one of the early supporters of former President Donald Trump (Image: Getty Images)

Mr. Trump has not officially tossed his hat in the ring for the Republican nomination, but has teased a possible run.

Proving medical fitness is a big deal for US presidential candidates.

In 2015, Dr. Harold Bornstein said that if elected, Mr. Trump, I can unequivocally say, will be the healthiest person ever to be elected President.

President Donald Trump presents fast food for the Clemson Tigers football team to celebrate their championship at the White House on January 14, 2019 (Image: Getty Images)

He said that Trumps’ physical strength and endurance are extraordinary, adding that his blood pressure is surprisingly excellent.

Almost three years later, Bornstein admitted that Trump had dictated the note himself, as reported by The Independent.

With so much misinformation, Trump’s true health is hard to know.

He is known to enjoy a round of golf, has high cholesterol and is on a statin. Last year he was hospitalized with Covid-19.

President Donald Trump listens to Billy Graham’s eldest son, Reverend Franklin Graham, during the Reverend Billy Graham memorial service in the Capitol Rotunda on February 28, 2018 (Image: AFP via Getty Images)

In February 2020, Trump’s former doctor claimed he used to hide vegetables in the president’s food in a failed attempt to help him lose fat.

The doctor, Dr Ronny Jackson, said he would put cauliflower in Mr Trump’s mashed potatoes and that he wanted to introduce an exercise bike or elliptical machines to the White House.

He said he and his team had also made ice cream “less accessible” in an effort to help his former boss lose weight, but the president apparently considered a round of golf to be all he had. need to counter his diet.

