Democratic poll finds Donald Trump loyalists heavily engaged before 2022





A poll from a Democratic company shows Republican voters are aligned with former President Donald Trump and engaged in politics halfway through. This discovery is only intensifying in battlefield states, including Florida.

The Greenberg Research poll focused on voter intensity levels in states and congressional districts that will likely decide who controls Congress after 2022. It found that 68% of Republican voters report the highest level of interest in mid-terms, compared to 57% of Democrats.

There is no state-by-state breakdown in a six-page poll memo released by Democracy Corps, the company founded by Greenberg and famed Democratic campaign consultant James Carville. But the poll appears to paint a pessimistic picture for the party at a time when it controls the White House, Senate and House.

We were also surprised to see how fully consolidated Donald Trump’s loyalist party is at this early stage of his 2022 vote and how committed he is, Greenberg writes. Yes, they have withdrawn from historic levels of the presidential year: the percentage of 10, the highest level of interest in the election, has risen from 84 to 68%. But the Democrats’ commitment fell from 85% to 57%. Republicans follow their political theater much more closely than Democrats produce an 11-point gap.

Midterms historically provide bad news for the party that controls the White House. Voters on the winning side tend to lose interest, while those without power become energetic in opposing current policies.

Democrats have been hoping to fight history, as President Joe Biden aggressively pursues a progressive agenda and Trump continues to chase power out of party infighting, recently applauding the ousting of GOP conference chair Liz Cheney, one of the members of the Republican House who voted to remove him as he left office. Trump also continued to insist that the 2020 election was stolen from him.

Greenberg, however, sees this as a strategy and has said he has kept political commitment within the Trump wing of the GOP at a high level. Trump loyalists make up 58% of Republicans nationwide and 67% of Republicans in battlefield states and home districts.

Draining the theories of a stolen, even baseless, election resulted in a crackdown on voting restrictions in cities, many of which helped tip states towards Biden.

Of the self-proclaimed Trump loyalists focused on the 2022 congressional election, 97% will vote Republicans and 76% will declare a Level 10 interest in the vote. About 96% of evangelical voters will vote Republican and report similar enthusiasm. About 95% of voters aligned with Trump will vote GOP, although only 62% report intense interest.

Meanwhile, 70% of moderate Republicans expect to vote Republican and 13% will vote Democratic, but only 37% have a strong interest in 2022.

The poll also found that the Tories were engaged in a number of nativist policies, alarmed by the nation’s leadership.

This survey shows what the real drivers of GOP identity are, the deep hostility to Black Lives Matter, undocumented immigrants and Antifa, writes Greenberg. And imagine their reaction to the flood of unaccompanied children at the border, the guilty verdict in Minneapolis, and the Black Lives Matter protests after every police shooting at unarmed blacks.

Yet alarmingly, Democrats barely follow politics, he writes.

The survey contains good news for Democrats. Biden holds higher approval ratings than Trump. About 49% of voters approve of Biden, four percentage points higher than the 45% who disapprove of him. Meanwhile, Trump is 5 points underwater, with 46% approval and 51% disapproval. Greenberg, however, expresses his skepticism that Bidens’ current approval ratings will stem the expected losses on the enthusiasm gap.

Some large Democratic constituencies are showing strong interest in midterms, including 81% of black voters who intend to vote Democratic, but only 56% expressing level 10 commitment. And that’s the high level of interest from key blue blocks. Only 59% of single women will vote Democratic and 55% will be very enthusiastic about voting. About 66% of all voters of color will vote Democratic and 53% are very interested in the next election.

All of these scores show Democrats are holding their base together, but show little reason to predict high turnout levels.

Greenberg, amid the grim statistics, offers Democrats a strategy to pursue over the next year and a half with full control of the federal government.

Democrats and Joe Biden need to show they are helping people in historic ways, and everything will be in jeopardy if the Republican Trumps takes over Congress and reverses the gains, he writes. In all fairness, we’re many chapters away from being able to tell this story and make that contrast. Much of this gain is to provide a material economic and class contrast to Republicans.

Message Display: 27

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos