ASEAN, hurry – Editorial





Editorial Board (The Jakarta Post) Jakarta ●

Wed 19 May 2021





01:15

0

b2df8a02984cb33dddeb6bf54900279d

1

Editorial

ASEAN, Myanmar, consensus, summit, military, special envoy, candidates, Hassan-Wirajuda, Joko-Widodo, human rights violations, democracy

Release

Whatever the reason, the fact that ASEAN leaders have not been able to appoint their special envoy for Myanmar almost a month after their summit in Jakarta is just ludicrous. It is a very simple business that does not require very comprehensive considerations. The leaders themselves have decided to choose the special envoy who will act on their behalf. Why would it take them so long to choose a name? Several potential candidates have been publicly touted, such as former Indonesian Foreign Minister Hassan Wirajuda, a seasoned diplomat with an internationally recognized reputation. How can we expect ASEAN to play a leading role in bringing peace to Myanmar after the Tatmadaw (Myanmar Army) overthrew the democratically elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi on February 1 when he hasn’t been able to complete a very simple job for almost a month? When President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo and five other ASEAN leaders met with Myanmar junta leader General Min Aung Hlaing at the ASEAN secretariat in Jakarta on April 24, they came to a meeting. five-point consensus: there will be an immediate end to violence in Myanmar and all parties must exercise the utmost restraint; constructive dialogue between all parties concerned must begin to seek a peaceful solution in the interest of the people; a special envoy from the President of ASEAN (Brunei) will facilitate the mediation of the dialogue process; ASEAN will provide humanitarian assistance through the AHA center; and the envoy will travel to Myanmar to meet with all relevant parties. As ASEAN President this year, Sultan of Brunei Hasanal Bolkiah has the privilege of choosing the envoy who will work closely with ASEAN Secretary General Lim Jock Hoi. President Jokowi held talks with his fellow ASEAN leaders on Saturday and, although he did not say so explicitly, the issue of the special envoy should have been discussed. Since the April 24 summit, the situation in Myanmar has worsened as the military has stepped up its brutality to kill, imprison and harass those who oppose the junta leader. Therefore, ASEAN should appoint the special envoy as soon as possible and give the Tatmadaw no chance to reject the envoy, otherwise it will hamper ASEAN’s efforts to end human rights violations in Myanmar. . ASEAN is racing against time as millions of people in Myanmar live in anxiety amid famine and the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic. General Min will continue to spread fear because he believes this is the most effective way to hang on to power. He may also doubt that ASEAN will dare to take bold action against him. As the initiator of the ASEAN Special Summit, it just makes sense for President Jokowi to become more personally involved in dealing with the Myanmar issue, instead of waiting for other ASEAN leaders take the initiative. As the largest member of the regional grouping, Indonesia’s leadership is just natural and acceptable. Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi must convince President Jokowi that Indonesia must translate the April 24 summit consensus into action. Other ASEAN leaders will support and follow him. ASEAN, please hurry!







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos