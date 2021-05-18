Justice Department views Trump campaign’s favorite fundraising tactic a scam – Mother Jones





In recent years, political campaigns have increasingly begun to use a questionable fundraising tactic: donors promising that their contributions will be matched by two, three or even five times. The campaign of Donald Trump, the most prolific user of this ploy, has gone so far as to commit to increasing contributions by a factor of 10. This type of fundraising call is almost never true, because of the limits strict contribution rules make matching donors almost impossible. Nonetheless, political candidates and committees have so far escaped such misrepresentation, although this may not be the case for much longer. In a court filing Monday, federal prosecutors called the bet on donor correspondence misleading and called the language the Trump campaign often used.

Prosecutors were not targeting the Trump campaign, but rather a man from Nevada who ran a PAC scam that scammed small donors with bogus pledges to support various political causes primarily related to Trump and who fraudulently obtained PPP relief funds. But, as the federal government notes, the scammer recovered almost all of his fundraising material (including the source code for the PAC website) from the Trump campaign.

As any nonprofit fundraiser can tell you, the pledge of “matching funds” is a very effective way to increase donations. And, coming from your favorite public radio station or charity, it’s usually a legitimate promise that the nonprofit has a matching donor on hand. In politics, there is hardly ever a matching donation, as campaign funding limits prevent benefactors from giving roughly the kind of money needed. A nonprofit organization, which is not limited by contribution limits, only needs one funder to cover its matches. But in politics, the maximum that a single donor can give to a candidate in any given election cycle is $ 5,800. To effectively match all of the donations that might come from a small donor fundraising campaign like the ones organized by the Trump campaign, one would need to have as many donors as possible. The logistics are just too impractical.

There are some pretty strict rules governing how nonprofits can operate, they can’t, for example, lie and cheat to raise money. But political campaigns are given more leeway because their fundraising efforts are seen as political speech. For this reason, prosecutors and regulators are generally wary of cracking down on deceptive political fundraising tactics.

On Monday, however, the Justice Department reported that it had noticed the calls for matching funds and found them dishonest. This warning came in connection with the case against James Kyle Bell, who set up a supposedly pro-Trump super-PAC called Keep America Great Again (he then changed his tactics and tried to disguise his group as a super -PAC pro-Joe Biden). In his fundraising blasts, Bell offered to match the donations five times. Despite raising over $ 250,000, Bell has never spent any money to support Trump, Biden, or any other candidate or political cause. Bell also fraudulently requested PPP relief funds on behalf of shell companies he had created and ultimately received at least $ 1 million. Bell pleaded guilty Monday to cable fraud. Buried in court files, federal prosecutors revealed a very negative view of the tactic of pledging matching funds.

Bell’s super-PAC reached over 42,000 people with its fundraising emails, up to 1,000 donations, and its “email marketing contained significant misrepresentation, including a ‘5X’ matching pledge of everything. donation, ”prosecutors noted. While that’s a far cry from prosecuting anyone for using the tactic, according to Paul S. Ryan, vice president of policy and litigation at the Common Cause watchdog group, it still raises the stakes for any campaign considering offering matches. that they can’t actually Make.

Would the DOJ go after a CCP making legitimate political expenses and contributions, but which erroneously uses “correspondence” language in its solicitation of contributions? I don’t know and I won’t venture to guess, ”Ryan said. “But applicants and PACs should now be warned that the DOJ considers this false language of ‘correspondence’ to constitute a false statement to donors. All applicants and PACs should avoid using material misrepresentation when soliciting contributions.

