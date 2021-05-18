Covid-19 cluster in Jokowi village, Gibran admits missed





Solo, CNN Indonesia – Mayor of SoloGibran Rakabuming Rakaadmitted to being missed by the emergence of a new cluster Covid-19at RT 6 RW 7 Sumber Kelurahan, Banjarsari district. The reason is, groupin the area is not far from his house. “I apologize yesterday for missing it [Kelurahan] Source. Hopefully it won’t happen again, ”Gibran said on Tuesday (5/18). The housing cluster is said to have emerged because residents of RT 6 RW 7 hosted an iftar event. As a result, 20 residents were confirmed positive for Covid-19 after the Solo City Covid-19 Handling Task Force took action. trial globally. In response to this, Gibran regretted the attitude of residents who were determined to hold fast food together amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Even though the city government (Pemkot) of Solo, he said, has banned residents from organizing activities that cause crowds during Ramadan. “So from the start, I suggested that friendship names, halal bi halal, be retained first. Halal bi halal online first,” Gibran said. The housing cluster is located in Sumber Kelurahan, which is also the residence of Gibran and his father, President Joko Widodo. Even though he is close to his residence, Gibran is grateful that no member of his family is infected with the RT 6 RW 7 cluster. “Nothing. Yes, a little bit [dari rumah]. But there are no siblings there, ”he said. President Joko Widodo’s son also called on the people of Solo in general not to repeat the mistakes made by some people in Sumber Kelurahan. Additionally, historically, cases of Covid-19 have tended to increase after long vacations. The family cluster is believed to be the biggest contributor to the rise in Covid-19 after the holidays. “As we said, we remain vigilant. The family cluster is the one to watch the most. We have to be careful with the halal picnic at your place,” Gibran said. (south / NMA)



