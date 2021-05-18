Federal government asked about Giuliani’s advice on Romania





What Giuliani did not mention in the letter was that he wrote it on behalf of the Freeh Group, a consultancy company set up by former FBI Director Louis Freeh, which paid the former mayor a deposit to work on the project in Romania. In 2018, Giuliani refused to disclose the amount, and his letter is the only Romania-related work he has done that is known to the public. Gabriel Puiu Popoviciu, a Romanian property tycoon sentenced to seven years in prison in a real estate fraud case, hired Freeh in 2016 to examine the evidence against him. The Freeh Group found numerous factual and legal loopholes in the legal case that led to his conviction. A spokesperson for the Romanian president told POLITICO that Iohannis never responded to the letter.

Popoviciu in 2015 also hired Hunter Biden, the son of then-vice president Joe Biden, to help end the fraud investigation against him. Hunter Biden reportedly quit working for Popoviciu when Giuliani got involved in 2018. Giuliani harshly criticized Hunter Biden for his ties to foreign companies, notably in Ukraine and China.

Popoviciu and its business partners owned Pizza Hut and KFC franchises and branches of foreign hotel chains in Romania. The controversy centers on a bargain-priced piece of land in northern Bucharest that has turned into a top-notch shopping center, offices and luxury car showrooms. The new American Embassy was also built on this land. Popoviciu, who at one time lived in New Jersey, was residing in London at the time of his arrest warrant in 2017, but quickly surrendered and has fought his extradition to Romania ever since.

When POLITICO called Popoviciu and texted him about Giuliani’s work in Romania on Tuesday morning, he replied: I don’t know anything about his interest in Romania. I met him there when he was invited by a private group for a speech [sic], but never kept direct contact. ”

Giuliani hasn’t said much publicly about his work in Romania except to tell the Guardian when asked if his letter was related to the Popovicius case: General situation, not a single case. The letter speaks for itself. The rest you have to get from my client. He also told POLITICO in 2018 that his letter was based on a report I reviewed by Freeh and that the Freeh Group was paying my fees.

Giulianis Romania’s activity has attracted the attention of federal investigators examining its work abroad. This means that Giuliani’s probe took on a larger lens than previously known. If Giulianis Romania’s work was only intended to influence government officials and not aimed at the American public, he would not have been required to disclose the work to the Department of Justice under the Registration Act. foreign agents.

A DOJ spokesperson declined to comment. Asked for a comment for this story, an attorney for Giuliani, Robert Costello, said in a text message: No idea on this. We have no such information. Giuliani did not respond to a request for comment. Freeh and a representative from his current company, AlixPartners, also did not respond to a request for comment.

One of the objectives of the investigation into Giuliani is said to relate to his ties to Ukrainian billionaire businessman Dmitry Firtash, whom the US government has accused of violating anti-corruption laws. Firtash has been in Vienna for years to fight extradition. The Giuliani inquiry is also reportedly focused on whether her efforts to oust former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovich were on Trump’s behalf or at the behest of Ukrainian officials who wanted her out. Giuliani had planned a trip to Ukraine in 2019 which he then canceled where he hoped to meet with the Ukrainian president-elect to lobby Hunter Bidens’ work for a scandal-ridden Ukrainian energy company.

Ukraine and Romania aren’t the only countries outside of the United States where Giuliani has found business. The former mayor was a partner in a law firm, Bracewell & Giuliani, which had an office in Kazakhstan. Consulting firm Giulianis also worked with a state-owned energy company in Qatar, according to the Wall Street Journal, and signed a contract to train law enforcement for Bahrain’s interior ministry in 2019.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos