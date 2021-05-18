Brazilian Senators Say Anti-China Opinions Are Hurting Access to COVID-19 Vaccines





Former Brazilian Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo attends a meeting of the Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry (ICC) to investigate the actions and management of the government during the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), in the Senate federal in Brasilia, Brazil on May 18, 2021. REUTERS / Adriano Machado

Brazilian senators on Tuesday accused the country’s former foreign minister of undermining efforts to obtain COVID-19 vaccines after using anti-China rhetoric during the pandemic. In a parliamentary inquiry into far-right President Jair Bolsonaro’s handling of the world’s second deadliest epidemic of the novel coronavirus, senators blamed the president and his entourage for delays in deliveries of active ingredients from from China to manufacture Sinovac Biotech Ltd (SVA.O)) in Brazil. Ernesto Araujo, who was replaced as foreign minister in March, told senators on Tuesday that Bolsonaro’s bashing of the Chinese vaccine was not impacting relations with Brazil’s biggest trading partner or being delayed vaccine supply. Araujo published an article last year titled “The Comunavirus Has Arrived” in which he argued that the new coronavirus was part of a plan for world domination. At the hearing, he denied that the article denigrated China. “It was not a reference to the coronavirus but to an ideological virus, invented by another author, which creates the conditions for a world communist society,” he told the Senate committee. Senator Katia Abreu, a farmer and former agriculture minister, said Araujo’s views and those of the Bolsonaro government have hurt exports to China, where the approval of dozens of Brazilian meat-packing factories has been delayed in Beijing. Araujo said his criticism of the Chinese ambassador to Brazil last year was not an attack on the Asian nation but a complaint about the diplomat’s “unacceptable” tweet, which said the Bolsonaro family was a “huge” poison “for Sino-Brazilian relations. The diplomat’s tweet, which he quickly deleted, was prompted by the son of President Eduardo Bolsonaro, then chairman of the House’s external relations committee, accusing authoritarianism in China of preventing faster action against the pandemic. Attacks on China by members of Bolsonaro’s inner circle further worsened diplomatic relations last year. The dispute was dispelled when Bolsonaro called on President Xi Jinping and the two presidents agreed to work together to fight the coronavirus. An outbreak of COVID-19 cases this year has taken Brazil’s death toll to more than 435,000, and the country is running out of vaccines. Only one in eight Brazilians has been fully vaccinated. Until April, 85% of vaccines administered in Brazil came from Sinovac in China. Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos