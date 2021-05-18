PM Modi and Amit Shah lead the disappearance of Uttar Pradesh Minister Vijay Kashyap









ANI |

Update: May 19, 2021 2:23 AM IS

New Delhi [India], May 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Interior Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday expressed their condolences on the passing of Uttar Pradesh Minister Vijay Kashyap and said the BJP leader was devoted to the good -be public. “Sad to hear of the passing of BJP leader and Uttar Pradesh Minister Vijay Kashyap. He was a leader at the local level and has always been devoted to public welfare. My condolences to his family and supporters in this moment of mourning. Om Shanti! “PM Modi tweeted. Union Home Secretary Amit Shah said BJP chief Vijay Kashyap was dedicated to the organization and will be remembered forever. “The death of Vijay Kashyap ji, top UP leader and minister in the government of Uttar Pradesh, is very sad. He will always be remembered for his dedication to public service and the party. My condolences to his family and supporters. God bless the family. Om Shanti, “Amit Shah tweeted. Bharatiya Janata Party National Chairman Jagat Prakash Nadda also expressed his grief and tweeted: “The untimely demise of Uttar Pradesh Minister Vijay Kashyap is an irreparable loss to the BJP. He was a dedicated worker of the BJP. gone. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family. “ “The death of my colleague and Minister of Revenue Vijay Kashyap is sad. May his soul rest in peace. My condolences to the family,” tweeted Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said: “My sincere tribute to Vijay Kashyap ji. His dedication to the party and to the organization will always be remembered. May God give peace to the deceased soul and give the family strength to bear the loss. Om Shanti. “ Vijay Kumar Kashyap was a leader of the Bharatiya Janata party. He was a member of the 17th Legislative Assembly of Uttar Pradesh representing the Assembly constituency of Charthawal. (ANI)







