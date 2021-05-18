The Regent of Kampar and the Governor of Riau joined a teleconference with the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo





Pekanbaru, Kompastimur.com Located in the Serindit Hall of the Riau Provincial Building, Pekanbaru, the Regent of Kampar H. Catur Sugeng Susanto, SH with the Governor of Riau, Drs. Syamsuar, Mr. Si listened to the instructions of the President of the Republic of Indonesia regarding the treatment of Covid-19 in Indonesia and the improvement of the national economy, Monday, 05/17. Besides the direct presence of the regent of Kampar, the governor of Riau was also accompanied by the Riau Forkopimda, assistants from the provincial government of Riau also virtually attended the governors and the province of Forkopimda, the mayors / regents and the Forkopimda regency in all of Indonesia. In the direction of the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo said that the regional chief must know the developments, data and the latest regional conditions in dealing with the Covid-19 epidemic. “So that we know what we want to do, the policies to be taken and the management, I see an increase from 38 to 198%, this index worries us”, declared Joko Widodo who was accompanied by the Minister of the Interior Tito Karnavian and several ministers. “I ask that all regions pay attention, not only from an economic point of view, but paying more attention to health with the implementation of health protocols. If it can go hand in hand, of course, it It is better that the economy increases but that the spread of the Covid-19 figure decreases, we hope that both can work for the better ”, hoped Joko Widodo. Meanwhile, for economic growth, Jokowi said that for 2021, in the first quarter, new economic growth was less – 074, much higher than at the start of the 2020 pandemic. “We continue to strive to increase economic growth,” Joko Widodo said again. The head of the Kampar district closely followed the instructions of the president and the interior minister. “God willing, we are ready to follow all the directions, all the calls and all the instructions that have been conveyed by President Joko Widodo, all for the good of the whole community and the restoration of health and l ‘community economy,’ said Catur Sugeng Susanto. Previously, Interior Minister Tito Karnavian said that we have faced Covid-19 for 2 years, various formulas have been implemented by the state to reduce the spread of Covid-19, on the other hand we are also relaunching the economy and the recovery, in addition to the recovery of the health sector especially. “So far, Covid-19 has not been able to be contained, it has even tended to increase in several countries, Indonesia does not want what is happening in India and other countries, with the implementation of the PPKM at the micro level effective to prevent the spread of Covid-19 coupled with the elimination of the return home, the key to all of this is solidarity from the center to the regions ”, concluded Tito Karnavian.(KT-srn)

