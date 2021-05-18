Navigating Pakistan’s IT Exports Through the Wind of Tax Credits – Multinational Corporate Tax





By Muhammad Khurram Shabbir, Ph.D. student, Finance, NUML Islamabad

“You have to pay taxes. But there is no law that requires you to leave a tip. “- Morgan Stanley

The fiscal hands of the state collect taxes in the deep pockets whether you like it or not. Thanks to its tax system, Pakistan, a country in South Asia, is making leaps and bounds to meet budgetary targets.

An emerging economy, Pakistan, is strangled by debt. Since Imran Khan became Prime Minister in 2018, debt levels have steadily increased. However, during the COVID-19 pandemic, things got significantly worse, especially the debt-to-GDP ratio, which is currently 85.56%. In 2018, the debt-to-GDP ratio was 72.08%.

Pakistani government Tehreek e Insaf, led by Imran Khan, willingly or not, had to knock on the doors of the International Monetary Fund for a bailout to avoid an economic crisis, which is nothing new in the history of the Pakistan.

There was a series of deals, followed by the release of tranches by the International Monetary Fund, the most recent of $ 500 million, under strict conditions. The assurance given by political and economic institutions to the International Monetary Fund for the repayment of funds comes in the form of heavy taxes.

To respond to the difficult conditions of the International Monetary Fund, Pakistan has set high tax revenue targets, which are mainly collected through its tax apparatus, the Federal Board of Revenue.

Although COVID-19 has made life difficult for people, with the added burden of taxes, the government is slow to meet its budget targets. With growing political pressure on the incumbent government and the stringent conditions imposed by the IMF, the government is at a crossroads.

Among the many tax exemptions granted to the industrial sector, in March, Prime Minister Imran Khan accepted a bill to cancel 80 tax exemptions granted to the industrial sector, which made the tax reforms comply with IMF demands.

There were also rumors circulating in the information corridors that the government may be considering removing tax exemptions granted to the IT sector for export services as well. However, the Federal Board of Revenue, in a March 10, 2021 statement, clarified that there was no such proposal to remove tax exemptions for the IT industry with respect to exports.

Instead, the Federal Board of Revenue clarified that a proposal was under discussion to give more tax breaks to the IT export sector, with the likelihood that tax credits would be increased up to 100% for this sector.

Under the current legal framework, according to section 133, IT services or IT services are exempt from tax until June 30, 2025, provided that 80% of the export proceeds are imported into Pakistan in the form of foreign exchange transferred from outside of Pakistan. through normal banking channels.

Despite the economic challenges, the profits of the 94 major companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange and included in the KSE-100 index increased. In recent months, new companies have been listed on Pakistan Securities and Exchange Commission.

In addition, there were 47 companies with foreign equity on the stock exchange. This reveals an optimistic picture of the Pakistani stock market. For the first time, most of the registered companies were IT companies. Officials say the IT sector alone has the potential to increase exports from $ 1 billion to $ 8 billion.

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin said the IT sector will be fully supported in the upcoming budget budget, with high hopes that it will be a game-changer for the Pakistani economy over the next five to ten years.

Policymakers also proposed an upcoming budget with particular emphasis on the competitiveness of industry and exports.

A recent development has come from Amazon, which has decided to add Pakistan to its list of sellers; it will certainly help exporters. It has also been proposed to increase the tax-to-GDP ratio from 1 to 2% per year. For consumers who are already overwhelmed, electricity sector tariffs will not be increased; instead, the government will renegotiate its tax revenue target with the International Monetary Fund.

To facilitate the IT sector and its exports, the government has launched numerous IT training programs, which are highly skill-based and can attract a significant share of the income in the form of exports. Therefore, the IT sector has the potential to be a game-changer for Pakistan’s economy, and policymakers are ready to provide more tax credits to support it.

