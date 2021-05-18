Donald Trump’s DOJ leaves Rudy Giuliani’s secret iCloud search unchallenged





Officials at Trump’s Justice Department in Washington expressed no concern to federal prosecutors in Manhattan when they said they wanted to secretly search Rudy Giuliani’s Apple iCloud account in late 2019, people close to him say folder.

The Department of Justice’s National Security Division was told by Manhattan prosecutors because the former New York mayor was under investigation for possible undisclosed foreign lobbying arising from his work in Ukraine, a matter which falls within the competence of the division.

Prosecutors did not need Washington’s formal approval for the iCloud warrant, but senior officials could have raised questions or expressed concerns to Manhattan prosecutors that may have prompted them to reconsider the research or change its scope. , according to people, who asked not to do so. be identified because the discussions were private.

Lack of repulsion in 2019 could undermine efforts by former President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer to qualify both the iCloud search and the April 28 Federal Bureau of Investigation raids on his home and office in Manhattan like the actions of politically partisan prosecutors who “hate” him and his most famous client.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Manhattan, which is leading the investigation, declined to comment, as did a spokesperson for the Department of Justice in Washington. Robert Costello, Giuliani’s attorney, said he did not know who was consulted in Washington prior to the 2019 iCloud search by Manhattan prosecutors.

Presidential election

Other Department of Justice officials may also have received notifications under research policies that may raise issues of solicitor-client privilege. Prosecutors followed Department of Justice policies towards Giuliani under the Trump and Biden administrations, the people said.

Lawyers for Giuliani said Trump’s Justice Department objected to the search warrants at Giuliani’s home and office, suggesting they were not approved until after the people appointed by President Joe Biden. But the department resisted the in-person raids mainly because they were said to have been very public and took place around the time of the presidential election, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Read more: Giuliani’s investigators feared he might intimidate witnesses

Lawyers for Giuliani took on the secret search for iCloud in an unsealed 17-page court file in Manhattan federal court on Monday, saying the justification offered by prosecutors – that they feared the former mayor of New York doesn’t destroy evidence or intimidate witnesses – perhaps it wasn’t misleading. They said they would try to block evidence, including emails, voicemails and other stored communications, from this research and the most recent raids.

The iCloud search was executed on November 4, 2019, in the weeks following the arrest for campaign finance and other charges of associates of Giuliani Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, who helped him dig up the dirt of Biden in Ukraine. Prosecutors searched for “Giuliani’s address book information, call history and voicemail messages, the content of text messages, the content of emails, photos and videos, documents, searches and web histories ”, according to the defense file.

Growing problem

It is not known whether the notification from Manhattan prosecutors sparked further discussion on the matter within the Department of Justice or how far it may have gone.

“If there are different points of view, then the problem will tend to get worse in the department,” said Daniel Braun, a former Justice Ministry official who was not involved in the Giuliani investigation. . “If the problem is still not resolved, it will go to the office of the Deputy Attorney General.”

The warrant was accompanied by a protective order prohibiting Apple from disclosing to Giuliani that the contents of his iCloud account had been seized, according to documents filed by the court.

The iCloud search was only disclosed to Giuliani’s attorneys during a closed-door hearing in the days following the FBI raid last month. A similar secret search was carried out on iCloud and Google accounts belonging to Victoria Toensing, a Washington lawyer close to Trump, according to court records. His lawyers also questioned the justification for the searches.

Prosecutors are investigating whether Giuliani orchestrated the ouster of Marie Yovanovitch, then U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, in favor of certain Ukrainian interests in exchange for damaging information about Biden, a person familiar with the matter said last month. Trump’s attempt to get the Ukrainian government to open an investigation into Biden led to his first indictment.

The iCloud mandate covered a period from May 2018 to November 2019, according to a person familiar with the matter. This timeline matches the first documented efforts to lay the groundwork for Yovanovitch’s impeachment, according to the report by congressional investigators into the Trump impeachment.

