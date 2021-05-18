When a district wins against Covid-19, the nation wins: PM Modi

Turning to the microphone on the management of Covid, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had interactions with district magistrates from 46 districts in nine states on Tuesday and asked them to adapt the pandemic containment policy according to local needs. , claiming it was the nation’s victory over the crown, when the neighborhood defeats him.

Amid the government facing criticism from opposition-led states over vaccine availability, Modi also told the meeting, which was also attended by chief ministers, that attempts were underway to provide a 15-day advance schedule of the immunization schedule to states. to give them enough time to prepare.

“You understand the challenges of your district much better. So when your district wins, the country wins. When your district beats corona, the country beats corona,” Modi said at the meeting, in line with the government’s amended strategy. during the second wave of the pandemic, after directly involving districts and municipal corporations to implement an aggressive local Covid containment strategy without any lockdown plan at the national level, which has proven to have economic repercussions devastating.

“Local containment zones, aggressive testing and correct and complete information for the population are the weapons against the virus,” Modi said.

At the meeting, the prime minister called district officials “commanders on the ground” in the fight against Covid-19 and told them they were free to make their own district-level innovations in existing policy on the management of Covid-19. He told them to share their comments on any policy changes without any hesitation.

Interior Minister Amit Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, chief ministers and officials from different government wings attended the meeting. Modi will also address MCs in 54 districts on May 20. These are among the 100 districts with the highest number of Covid cases.

The prime minister said continued efforts were constantly being made to increase the supply of Covid-19 vaccines on a large scale and that the Department of Health regularly streamlined processes in vaccine-related systems. He also called for breaking all myths about vaccination because vaccination is a powerful way to fight the virus.

Calling for more caution now amid the drop in the number of Covid-19 cases, the Prime Minister stressed the need to focus largely on rural areas and hard-to-reach areas in order to save all the lives of this second wave . of the pandemic.

“At the moment, the statistics for Covid infections are declining in many states while they are increasing in some. We need to be more careful in a time of falling numbers,” he said, requesting constant attention to “Testing, Monitoring and Appropriate Behavior of Covid.”

The prime minister advised officials to also ensure the ease of life of every citizen in their district. He stressed the need to stop infections and at the same time ensure an unhindered flow of essential supplies. He also explained how getting the vaccine is key to reducing the severity of the disease and reducing hospitalizations and deaths.