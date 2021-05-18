Jahangir Tareen announces like-minded group





ISLAMABAD:

Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government faced another setback as split party leader Jahangir Tareen launched a group of like-minded lawmakers in the National Assembly and the National Assembly. Punjab at a dinner he hosted for his supporters, Express News reported on Tuesday.

According to the report, Raja Riaz will be the House leader of Jahangir Tareen’s like-minded group in the National Assembly, while Saeed Akbar Nawani will be the House leader in the Punjabi Assembly.

Noman Langarial, one of Tareen’s supporters, who attended the dinner, said 31 lawmakers attended the event. Punjabi Assembly (MPA) member Salman Naeem said at the dinner that Tareen’s supporters have decided to officially launch their own faction.

“Jahangir Tareen is due in court on Wednesday (today). What happened to Tareen is false, ”Langarial said, referring to the accusations against the PTI chief related to the sugar scandal. “That’s why we support him [Tareen], “he said.” We have confidence in Prime Minister Imran Khan but we agree on our program, “he added.

Also read: PTI government is in ‘hands’ of Jahangir Tareen: Ahsan Iqbal

MPA Naeem said like-minded members decided to hold their power show at the Punjab Assembly on Friday.

Sources familiar with the development said a meeting of the group has been convened again on Sunday at which the next course of action will be decided.

Reacting to the development, Senator Faisal Javed Khan, PTI leader, wrote “Imran Khan is PTI and PTI is Imran Khan” on his official Twitter account.

Tareen said earlier this month that Prime Minister Imran assured his friends – ruling party lawmakers who rallied around the disgruntled PTI leader – that “he [PM] personally supervise my business ”.

“The Prime Minister met my friends and the meeting ended on a positive note. My friends expressed their concerns at length to the Prime Minister, who assured him that he would see the matter personally,” Tareen said in speaking to the media after a court appearance.

“The Prime Minister assured that justice would be done,” said the former secretary general of the PTI.

A total of 28 PTI lawmakers – including members of the National Assembly and the Provincial Assembly – on April 27 called on the Prime Minister to “seek justice” for Tareen, who is among the sugar factory owners facing the crackdown by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

