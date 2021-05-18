Moeldoko talks about the concept of Advanced Indonesia, initiated by Joko Widodo, appreciated by Nova Andika





TRIBUNNEWS.COM, JAKARTA – Presidential Chief of Staff (KSP) Moeldoko spoke about the concept of advanced Indonesia which was initiated by the current government of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). Moeldoko explained at least 6 things which are the main thoughts of the concept of Advanced Indonesia. “What does Pak Jokowi think of an advanced Indonesia. In Indonesia, not a single citizen is left behind in achieving its goals. For this reason, Pak Jokowi has given enormous support, the current government, to the world of education. elementary school., college, high school, high school. The government has provided assistance. So what, for our children who have good enthusiasm and good aspirations, their future is the future of Indonesia, “Moeldoko said at the halalbihalal event hosted by the Moeldoko Center Virtually., Monday (5/17/2021). Moeldoko said President Jokowi pays special attention to Indonesian children who are stunted or malnourished. According to him, the government is trying to reduce the rate of stunting. “The second is that President Jokowi pay special attention to the plight of our people who are being left behind. We still have the problem of stunting, stunting is a condition experienced by our children due to malnutrition, poor living environment, unresponsive “The government is very concerned about reducing the rate of stunted growth, ”he said. The third concerns health. Moeldoko said the government was maximizing the puskesmas development program in areas across Indonesia. “Then the government is also very concerned about the latrine trade, what is it, latrines in the regions, community health centers in the villages, everything is tidy, so what? While from a health standpoint none of our people will. be hampered by their aspirations. Its purpose is because of health issues, ”he said. Fourth, the government wants all Indonesians to benefit from the results of democracy. The fifth concerns the application of the law, which must be fair. There shouldn’t be such a thing as “the law is strong downward, brutal upward.” “Then the fifth is Indonesia as a constitutional state where even a single citizen should not be treated unfairly. So, we always say that the government is very concerned about these issues. There is no term. legal that is brutal downward. Mr. Jokowi is very clear on this issue, law enforcement really needs to be the commander-in-chief of this country, “Moeldoko said. In the concept of advanced Indonesia, the government also emphasizes science and technology. Moeldoko stressed that Indonesia should not be a nation always left behind in aspects of science and technology. “Next is Indonesia, which has science and technology equal to other nations. This is what we want. We should not be a nation always left behind. Various efforts are being made to ensure that Indonesia is at home. equality with other nations in terms of science and technology, ”Moeldoko said.







