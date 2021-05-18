Donald Trumps Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s appointment to Supreme Court pays off





Eight days before last year’s U.S. election, the Republican-controlled Senate voted to make Amy Coney Barrett a Supreme Court justice.

She was then President Donald Trump’s third candidate for court, following her previous appointment of Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh.

But his rise was much more significant. Because unlike the other two, Judge Barrett did not replace a Conservative colleague. The seat she occupied had been vacated not two months earlier by the death of Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg, an icon of progressive law.

Justice Ginsburg passed away in September. Mr Trump and Republicans in Congress rushed to confirm a replacement ahead of the November election, seizing their chance to shift the balance of the Supreme Court even further to the right.

In the end, Judge Barrett was confirmed in record time, barely 30 days after Mr. Trump announced his appointment, infuriating Democrats and delighting Tories.

The court was suddenly split 6-3 in favor of the right, putting the hitherto unattainable goals of the conservative movement within reach.

Chief among them: overthrowing Roe vs. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that legalized abortion across the United States.

For years, Mr. Trump had promised to appoint judges who would overthrow Roe, having changed his own stance from “very pro-choice” to pro-life when he entered Republican politics.

At the last conceivable opportunity, days before the election that would kick him out of office, Mr. Trump had the chance to keep his promises. He had Judge Barrett confirmed. The court is now on the verge of reconsidering its position on abortion – and it holds the deciding vote.

RELATED: Supreme Court to Hear Critical Abortion Case

How we got here

On Monday morning, the Supreme Court announced that it had agreed to hear a case called Dobbs vs Jackson Women’s Health Organization. This is a law passed by Mississippi in 2018, which prohibited abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

This law was quickly struck down by lower courts, due to the Roe v Wade decision.

In 1973, the Supreme Court ruled that the government could ban abortion, but only from the point of “viability” – that is, the point when a fetus can actually survive outside the womb. According to medical experts, this threshold is reached around 24 weeks.

The court reaffirmed that “the limit should be drawn to viability” in Planned Parenthoold vs. Casey in 1992.

“A state cannot prohibit any woman from making the final decision to terminate her pregnancy before viability,” he said.

This has been the legal precedent in the United States for decades. Thus, the Mississippi law prohibiting abortion from 15 weeks was still going to be struck down. The result was so obvious that Judge Carlton Reeves accused Republicans of passing a law they purposely “knew to be unconstitutional”.

Why would they do such a thing? Because it gave them a way to send the abortion issue to the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court is above all a court of appeal. Most of the cases he deals with do not start from there; they’ve already gone through the lower courts, and the Supreme Court serves as a last resort.

So when Mississippi’s 15-week ban was overturned, the state appealed Judge Reeves’ ruling. A year later, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeal upheld its decision. And at that point, Mississippi could petition the Supreme Court.

He did so in June 2020.

In the wings

This is where Justice Barrett’s influence comes in.

Keep in mind that the Supreme Court is not required to hear all cases. He chooses to appeal or not – hence the need to petition him.

Judges privately review petitions and vote on their approval. At least four of the nine judges must say yes.

When Dobbs first came to court, Judge Ginsburg was still alive. And for months nothing happened.

The case has been conspicuously reconsidered at private judges’ conferences without a decision being made, which has left observers wondering what was going on.

The consensus was that at least three judges (Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch) were likely in favor of hearing Dobbs. Meanwhile, at least four (John Roberts, Elena Kagan, Stephen Breyer and Sonia Sotomayor) opposed it.

That left Justices Barrett and Kavanaugh in the middle. In the end, at least one of them voted to take over the case.

The decisive vote

The Supreme Court will consider a single question: whether “all pre-viability bans on elective abortions are unconstitutional”.

This goes to the heart of Roe vs. Wade. If the court decides that the ban on premature abortion can be constitutional, it will pave the way for US state governments to impose bans much earlier in a woman’s pregnancy.

The precedent set in 1973, which prevented governments from imposing bans before 24 weeks for almost 50 years, would be reversed.

So how will the judges vote? We got a clue last year when he heard about a case called June Medical Services vs. Russo.

The case involved an anti-abortion law in Louisiana, which the court narrowly voted to overturn. Chief Justice Roberts had the deciding vote and sided with the Progressives to give them a 5-4 majority.

This was before Judge Ginsburg’s death. Now, with Judge Barrett in court, the deciding vote likely belongs to her.

While her personal views on abortion are clear (she is strongly opposed to it), Judge Barrett does not have much of a criminal record on the issue. She had only been a judge for three years when Mr. Trump picked her.

While at the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals, she voted in favor of a law that would have required doctors to notify the parents of any minor who sought an abortion. But that doesn’t tell us much about her stance on Dobbs.

In her confirmation hearings last year, Judge Barrett declined to say whether she disagreed with the Roe vs Wade decision. Again, that doesn’t tell us much.

However, we do know one thing: Judge Barrett has no problem with the idea of ​​overturning the existing legal precedent.

Writing for the Texas Law Review in 2013, she said there was “little reason” to believe that overturning previous decisions would damage the reputation of the Supreme Court.

“Members of the public (and especially the elites) regularly argue that the court should quash some of its cases,” she wrote.

“If anything, the public response to controversial cases like Roe reflects the public rejection of the proposition that stare decisis can declare a permanent winner in a divisive constitutional struggle rather than the desire that the precedent remains forever unchanged.

“I tend to agree with those who say that a judge’s duty is to the Constitution and therefore it is more legitimate for her to uphold her better understanding of the Constitution rather than a precedent than it is. ‘she clearly thinks in conflict with it. “

The Supreme Court will hear from Dobbs this fall, with a ruling likely to come next year.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos