Keir Starmer’s biggest mistake was to underestimate Boris Johnson – LabourList

There has been no end to the navel within the Labor Party since its poor local election results. Yet despite all the ink spilled, the party rarely talks about a crucial reason it continues to function so poorly: continually underestimating Boris Johnson. From this error flows a litany of others.

Voters don’t see Boris Johnson the way the Labor Party sees him. One of Labors ‘main strategies has been to point out, as they see it, Johnsons’ obvious incompetence. Yet the public, it seems, does not agree. Job by pollster James Johnson immediately after the local election showed that competence was, in fact, the most cited reason for voting for Johnson and his party. If you are a Labor MP, member or voter, let that sink in.

Ultimately, for Labor to effectively counter Johnson, the party needs to understand who they are fighting against, what voters like about him, and that after winning London City Hall twice, the referendum on the Brexit, his party leadership, the 2019 general election and now the Labor trunk at Hartlepool, he could in fact be a half-decent politician. Controversial, I know.

Boris Johnson’s underestimation is also at the heart of why workers’ accusations against the government ring in vain. Rather than just bluffing and bragging, the Johnson government actually implemented, on Brexit, the holiday schedule and the vaccination schedule. Of course, holes can be chosen from each of them, but only a semi-engaged audience will look at the overall results and conclude that Johnson did a reasonable job under difficult circumstances. The outrage of the workers seems disproportionate.

Voters don’t see Keir Starmer the way the Labor Party sees him either. Because it is an obvious truth to most Labor that Johnson is totally unsuitable for the post of Prime Minister, the assumption is that Starmer automatically emerges as a more credible alternative to voters by default. This partly explains his passive strategy before local elections wait long enough and voters will eventually see through the prime minister, so the thought goes. Yet, because voters do not share Labor prejudices, the expected benefit to party popularity does not inevitably materialize. This is written in bulk in the Starmers endorsement notes, which suddenly went the other way.

It is more than curious that after being so completely defeated by Boris Johnson in the last general election, Labor continues to underestimate him. Instead, and this says a lot about the party, the explanations for the job losses have been extremely internal: the Labor leader, parties’ stance on Brexit, parties moving to the right, parties moving to the left all that he would seem to fail to recognize that Johnson is better at it. connecting with voters Work sees itself as representing what work itself is. It goes beyond a simple tactical error. The very failure to understand that the Prime Minister could be seen by moderate voters as anything other than a clumsy buffoon is a testament to profound intellectual failure.

Perhaps the most important of all of these mistakes is the assumption that former party voters will eventually see the light and realize that Labor has their real interests at heart, not the Tories. Except it wasn’t just the Johnson’s appeal, as important as it was, that drove them to the Tories. Equally important, the Labor Party pushed them back. Many former Labor voters don’t believe the party has their best interests at heart, and they may be right. It’s not just that the Labor Party needs to show voters that it cares, it needs to share their values ​​and for that it may need to be a completely different party.

As a result, even if Johnson fails to meet his leveling agenda by the next election and there is in fact a lot of work going on to suggest progress will be made, now is, if at all, conservative voters. The Red Wall cliché is of no use in many ways, but mostly because it involves maintaining Labor ownership over those voters and seats. It’s a recipe for complacency, and complacency is what it produced. Unless Labor comes up with a compelling and credible alternative, it will stick with Johnson, and maybe he will even if Labor rallies.

The holiday trajectory under Starmer has been on the wrong course from the start. Like Rafael Behr eloquently wrote Recently, Johnson and the Tories are not what Labor describes them. Basically it means Labor has a misunderstanding of how they are viewed by voters. If the party hadn’t thought it was facing an unprincipled Chancellor but one of the most successful politicians of his generation (and these are not mutually exclusive), Labor might have taken on its own struggles. more seriously. The fact that they are not talking about a chronic inability to see beyond their own prejudices, and this is perhaps the most damning conclusion of all.