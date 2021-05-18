Politics
Turkey fails to convince Russia to lift flight ban
A delegation of senior Turkish officials failed to persuade Russia to lift a month-and-a-half-month ban on flights to Turkey that had been instituted by Moscow at the end of May amid soaring cases of COVID-19. The move dealt a blow to Turkey’s ailing tourism industry, which under normal circumstances accounts for around 12% of its GDP. Russians are among the top visitors, with around half a million visiting Turkey in the first quarter of this year. But the total number of tourists fell 54% year on year.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday dispatched Ibrahim Kalin, one of the main advisers, with Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy to Russia to resolve the issue. But Russia hasextended the ban, which is expected to ease on June 1 by two more weeks, Bloomberg reported. Aeroflot said in a statement that it had halted sales and canceled all flights to Turkey for June, except for two flights per week authorized by the [COVID-19] working group so as not to disturb passengers.
According to official data, new cases of the coronavirus have declined markedly since the imposition of a three-week lockdown ended on May 18.
The extension of the flight ban has sparked speculation that Russia is signaling its discontent to Turkey for its strong support for Ukraine over Russia’s annexation of Crimea and Donbass in 2014, where militias supported by Russia are fighting Ukrainian government forces.
Turkey’s deepening military cooperation with Ukraine, including the sale of armed drones that have helped Ankara tip the scales in favor of its allies in the conflicts in Libya and Azerbaijan, has also raised hackles. Moscows. But Western diplomats say the drones will have little to no impact on Russia, which recently massed its forces along Ukraine’s eastern border. Furthermore, Ukraine has no appetite for provoking a military confrontation with Russia.
The purchase is more aimed at nurturing relations with Turkey, whose diplomatic support as a Black Sea great power is essential.
Erdogan should meeting with US President Joe Bidenon the sidelines of a NATO summit on June 14 in what will be their first face-to-face meeting since Biden took office. He should push Erdogan to get rid of his Russian-made S-400 missiles, which are at the heart of the severed ties between NATO allies. Could Putin wait for the outcome of this meeting before resuming flights? This is the other theory.
Samuel Ramani, a doctoral student in international relations at Saint Anthonys College, Oxford University, who closely follows Russia, the Middle East and Turkey, dismisses discussions of a Turkey-Russia rift. I don’t think there is any particular area of tension between Russia and Turkey that is causing the extended flight ban, he told Al-Monitor. “There are similar delays that are being resolved between Russia and Egypt due to tourism as well.
The general context of the Russia-Turkey relationship is currently positive. There is growing cooperation on COVID-19 and Turkey may also seek to secure[Russian] combat aircraft. Tatyana Golikova, Russian Deputy Prime Minister, stressed that Russia and Turkey are working together to achieve safe tourism. So this is probably a procedural delay inspired by an abundance of caution rather than a sign of weakening bilateral relations like the 2015 aircraft shooting crisis, he added.
Ramani was referring to Turkey’s downing of a Russian Air Force plane over Syria in November 2015. The incident put a strain on relations with Russia, blocking tourist flights to Turkey and threatening to present evidence to the United Nations to support claims that Ankara had helped Islam. The state sells oil.
Kalin sought to put a positive spin on the Monday talks. He said the parties had come to an agreement to bring the Russian Sputnik V vaccine to Turkey as soon as possible, as well as the measures to be taken for the tourist season, the start of flights and the acceleration of the process. Unnamed Turkish officials cited by Bloomberg have said that a Russian delegation will travel to Turkey soon for further deliberations on the vaccine. Turkey said it had reached an agreement with Russia to acquire 50 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine.
Meanwhile, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced that Turkey has reached an agreement with German pharmaceutical company BioNTech to acquire 90 million doses of the vaccine. Turkey is also due to receive 10 million doses of Chinas Sinovac. Koca said collective immunity could be obtained by July. Erdogan said Turkey had largely brought the infection under control after lockdowns and restrictions during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.
Turkey confirmed 10,174 new cases on Monday, up from a peak of 63,082 on April 16.
About 13% of the population of 82 million turkeys have been fully vaccinated. Critics say the drop in cases would have been much steeper had the government not exempted manufacturing and construction workers from lockdown restrictions.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]port.exbulletin.com