Turkey fails to convince Russia to lift flight ban

A delegation of senior Turkish officials failed to persuade Russia to lift a month-and-a-half-month ban on flights to Turkey that had been instituted by Moscow at the end of May amid soaring cases of COVID-19. The move dealt a blow to Turkey’s ailing tourism industry, which under normal circumstances accounts for around 12% of its GDP. Russians are among the top visitors, with around half a million visiting Turkey in the first quarter of this year. But the total number of tourists fell 54% year on year.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday dispatched Ibrahim Kalin, one of the main advisers, with Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy to Russia to resolve the issue. But Russia hasextended the ban, which is expected to ease on June 1 by two more weeks, Bloomberg reported. Aeroflot said in a statement that it had halted sales and canceled all flights to Turkey for June, except for two flights per week authorized by the [COVID-19] working group so as not to disturb passengers.

According to official data, new cases of the coronavirus have declined markedly since the imposition of a three-week lockdown ended on May 18.

The extension of the flight ban has sparked speculation that Russia is signaling its discontent to Turkey for its strong support for Ukraine over Russia’s annexation of Crimea and Donbass in 2014, where militias supported by Russia are fighting Ukrainian government forces.

Turkey’s deepening military cooperation with Ukraine, including the sale of armed drones that have helped Ankara tip the scales in favor of its allies in the conflicts in Libya and Azerbaijan, has also raised hackles. Moscows. But Western diplomats say the drones will have little to no impact on Russia, which recently massed its forces along Ukraine’s eastern border. Furthermore, Ukraine has no appetite for provoking a military confrontation with Russia.

The purchase is more aimed at nurturing relations with Turkey, whose diplomatic support as a Black Sea great power is essential.

Erdogan should meeting with US President Joe Bidenon the sidelines of a NATO summit on June 14 in what will be their first face-to-face meeting since Biden took office. He should push Erdogan to get rid of his Russian-made S-400 missiles, which are at the heart of the severed ties between NATO allies. Could Putin wait for the outcome of this meeting before resuming flights? This is the other theory.

Samuel Ramani, a doctoral student in international relations at Saint Anthonys College, Oxford University, who closely follows Russia, the Middle East and Turkey, dismisses discussions of a Turkey-Russia rift. I don’t think there is any particular area of ​​tension between Russia and Turkey that is causing the extended flight ban, he told Al-Monitor. “There are similar delays that are being resolved between Russia and Egypt due to tourism as well.

The general context of the Russia-Turkey relationship is currently positive. There is growing cooperation on COVID-19 and Turkey may also seek to secure[Russian] combat aircraft. Tatyana Golikova, Russian Deputy Prime Minister, stressed that Russia and Turkey are working together to achieve safe tourism. So this is probably a procedural delay inspired by an abundance of caution rather than a sign of weakening bilateral relations like the 2015 aircraft shooting crisis, he added.

Ramani was referring to Turkey’s downing of a Russian Air Force plane over Syria in November 2015. The incident put a strain on relations with Russia, blocking tourist flights to Turkey and threatening to present evidence to the United Nations to support claims that Ankara had helped Islam. The state sells oil.

Kalin sought to put a positive spin on the Monday talks. He said the parties had come to an agreement to bring the Russian Sputnik V vaccine to Turkey as soon as possible, as well as the measures to be taken for the tourist season, the start of flights and the acceleration of the process. Unnamed Turkish officials cited by Bloomberg have said that a Russian delegation will travel to Turkey soon for further deliberations on the vaccine. Turkey said it had reached an agreement with Russia to acquire 50 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine.

Meanwhile, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced that Turkey has reached an agreement with German pharmaceutical company BioNTech to acquire 90 million doses of the vaccine. Turkey is also due to receive 10 million doses of Chinas Sinovac. Koca said collective immunity could be obtained by July. Erdogan said Turkey had largely brought the infection under control after lockdowns and restrictions during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

Turkey confirmed 10,174 new cases on Monday, up from a peak of 63,082 on April 16.

About 13% of the population of 82 million turkeys have been fully vaccinated. Critics say the drop in cases would have been much steeper had the government not exempted manufacturing and construction workers from lockdown restrictions.