Rudy Giuliani, who urged Trump supporters to have ‘trial by fight’, says he’s not literally calling for insurgency





The claim comes in Giuliani’s response to a lawsuit brought by Democratic Representative Eric Swalwell seeking to hold Giuliani, former President Donald Trump and others responsible for instigating the violent Jan.6 siege on the United States Capitol.

In a court filing Monday, Giuliani wrote that his words to Trump supporters were “hyperbolic.” The former New York mayor also said in his dossier that the heart of the insurgency was orchestrated by pro-Trump extremist groups with whom he had no connection.

“The plaintiff would have the court believe that what the FBI has been unable to do to bind the defendants to a large conspiracy to stage the attack on the Capitol plaintiff will be accomplished through this litigation. is just too far-fetched and extravagant to pass the plausibility standard of the law, ”Giuliani’s forensic argument said.

As Trump’s personal lawyer, Giuliani was a central figure in Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election results, spreading unsubstantiated allegations of fraud earlier this year in public appearances and in court. He spoke at the pro-Trump rally on Jan.6 just before supporters walked through the National Mall with the intention of passing a congressional session to certify Joe Biden as the next president.

“Over the next 10 days we will see the machines that are crooked, the ballots that are fraudulent, and if we are wrong we will be ridiculed, but if we are right many of them will go to jail,” he told the crowd that day, “So let’s go to the test with the fight.”

Besides Giuliani, Trump, his son Donald Trump Jr. and Republican Mo Brooks have also been sued by Swalwell, a California Democrat who helped lead the House impeachment arguments against Trump for inciting insurgency.

Swalwell’s lawsuit in March cites a civil rights law designed to counter intimidation of elected officials by the Ku Klux Klan. He also alleges that Trump, Trump Jr., Giuliani and Brooks broke Washington, DC laws, including an anti-terrorism act, by inciting rioting, and that they aided and abetted violent rioters and inflicted distress emotional to members of Congress.

Giuliani is also charged in a similar lawsuit, brought by Mississippi Democratic Representative Bennie Thompson in a personal capacity, in which he is accused of conspiring with far-right groups Proud Boys and Oath Keepers to incite an uprising in the United States. January 6. recently reached an agreement to form an independent bipartisan commission to examine the “facts and causes” of the January 6 attack as well as the “influencing factors that may have provoked the attack on our democracy”. an investigation into his activities in Ukraine, including whether he illegally lobbied Ukrainian officials while pursuing an investigation related to Biden, CNN reported. Giuliani has not been charged and has denied any wrongdoing.

CNN’s Veronica Stracqualursi and Devan Cole contributed to this report.

