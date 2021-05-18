Politics
US embarks on modernization of shipyards, suspicious of Chinese rule
NEW YORK – A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers have proposed a $ 25 billion injection of funds into the country’s obsolete shipyards to prepare for big-power competition with China.
Concerns are growing in the U.S. defense community about the adequacy of ship production and maintenance, given the pace at which Beijing may build its own ships.
Chinese state media reported last month that President Xi Jinping attended a commissioning ceremony for three warships on the southern island of Hainan. The ships were the Changzheng-18 nuclear ballistic missile submarine, the Dalian destroyer, and the Hainan amphibious assault ship.
A closer look at one of the shipbuilders shows the breadth of China’s capabilities.
The Hainan 31, China’s largest amphibious assault ship, can transport and disembark the full force of its Marine Corps – including large numbers of troops, tanks and helicopters – into hostile territory. Dubbed the “little aircraft carrier,” its “island grab” potential has led military planners around the world to speculate on what this might mean for the Taiwan Strait.
After delivering this brand new Type 075 vessel to the People’s Liberation Army Navy on April 23, the shipyard that built it has been operating without interruption.
In the following week, Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding in Shanghai, a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corp., delivered two ships, including an ultra-large container ship, for the French shipping group CMA CGM; received orders for six new ships from the same company; began construction of an LNG carrier; and sent three ships into the water for testing.
China is the world’s largest ship-producing nation by tonnage and “is increasing its shipbuilding capacity and capabilities for all naval classes,” according to the Pentagon. Annual Report to Congress on Chinese military and security developments.
In contrast, the United States is now reduced to four public shipyards – in Norfolk, Virginia; Portsmouth, Maine; Puget Sound, Washington; and Pearl Harbor, Hawaii – all of which are over a hundred years old.
These government-owned, government-run shipyards maintain the Navy’s nuclear-powered fleet, which includes aircraft carriers, attack submarines, and ballistic missile submarines.
Until the mid-1990s, the United States had nine active shipyards, but many were closed at the end of the Cold War and the defense budget was cut in the name of the “peace dividend.”
“Now the geopolitical outlook for the United States has changed, and the calculation of the appropriate amounts of vessel servicing capacity is expected to change in nature,” Brent Sadler and Maiya Clark, Heritage Foundation analysts. wrote earlier this month.
The bill before Congress is aptly titled SHIPYARD act – short for Supplying Help to Infrastructure in Ports, Yards and America’s Repair Docks Act of 2021. It calls for the allocation of $ 25 billion – $ 21 billion for the four public shipyards and $ 4 billion for private shipyards used by the Navy – to repair, modernize and modernize shipyard facilities.
The Navy originally planned to spend $ 21 billion over 20 years to renovate its aging public shipyards. The SHIPYARD Act proposes to make a one-time payment to the Navy to speed up updates.
In a discussion with the U.S. Navy Memorial earlier this month, Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Michael Gilday, the Navy’s senior uniformed official, said his top three priorities were to prepare sub- New generation Columbia-class ballistic missile sailors, modernizing obsolete shipyards and strategic maritime transport.
“Our dry docks are on average one hundred years old, barely one hundred years old. We have 21 dry docks spread over four public shipyards”, which ensure the maintenance of aircraft carriers, ballistic missile submarines, naval submarines. cruise missiles and attacks. submarines, Gilday said: “We have to be able to maintain this in the future.”
“We are making significant investments,” he said. “These are unique investments in these shipyards that I will not get rid of, at least as long as I am an NOC. This must be a priority,” said Gilday.
A few days later, on May 10, Gilday visited Bath Iron Works, a private General Dynamics-owned shipyard in Maine that produces the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer.
“One of the most important reasons I’m in Maine today is to make sure everyone here knows their job is critically important to our Navy,” Gilday said, according to a statement. Press. Guided missile destroyers “are the backbone of our fleet, and in layman’s terms, you can’t go into battle if you don’t have ships to navigate it,” he added.
Heritage analysts Sadler and Clark suggest that a “new Navy shipyard, perhaps on the West Coast, would be particularly important for the timely maintenance of priority operations in the Pacific.”
But Andrew Lautz, director of federal policy for the National Taxpayers Union, a conservative advocacy group, criticized the SHIPYARD Act as “a classic Congressional solution to any problem – throwing it big bucks at a very fast pace. fast.”
Lautz pointed to a March suggestion from the Congressional Budget Office as a better alternative. The CBO recommended four options to correct maintenance delays in shipyards: improve forecasting of shipyard maintenance needs, allow the navy to add more workers to its shipyards, start sending ships to shipyards private sector and reduce the size of its fleet.
“There are more responsible options than what’s in the SHIPYARD Act,” Lautz said.
