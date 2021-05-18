Feehery: 6 positive things about the Trump years and 6 bad things





The media can’t stop focusing on Donald Trump or the Congressional Republicans, who currently have little influence over poor decisions by Joe Biden Joe Biden’s low-key diplomacy Biden under pressure as the fighting between Israel and Hamas s ‘intensify. Biden supports ceasefire on appeal with Netanyahu | Military reform of sexual assault reaches turning point CDC mask update sparks confusion, MORE opposition and Democrats. With that in mind, here’s an honest assessment of what Donald Trump has done well in his four year tenure, and what he has done wrong.

What he did well

1) He expressed an unambiguous love for America and its history. After eight years of Obama’s apology tour, this optimistic view of the American people was sorely needed and it revealed that leftists who we now know have a grim view of our country and its rich history.

2) It freed the economy from heavy taxes and oppressive regulations and the economy exploded as a result.

3) He has refrained from dragging us into other foreign wars and has done his best to get us out of the wars we are already hopelessly mired in.

4) He spoke directly about the hopes and fears of the forgotten working class of all races, creeds and colors. He understood that Washington and its economic policies had carved out the center of America and he took positive steps to return power, capital and jobs to the heart of the country.

5) He was a true outsider who shattered America’s globalist political consensus as the world’s piggy bank, restored the idea of ​​enforceable borders, and made our allies pay their fair share for their own security.

6) He made inroads with black voters: he signed a reform of the criminal justice system. And he played the Kanye-Kardashian card very effectively.

What Trump Did Wrong

1) He totally mismanaged COVID-19: The 30-day break to stop the spread was one of the dumbest political decisions in our national history. He did not clearly object to the mask’s mandate. He confiscated the message from experts who wanted to see him lose the next election.

2) He lost control of the bureaucracy. The deep state, if you want to call it that, has made its way with the president. He did not take sufficient care early in his administration to fill political posts with qualified administrators who shared his vision of restoring American greatness.

3) He Spent Too Much Money: Republicans like to talk about deficits and debt when Democrats are in charge, but ignore it when they are in charge. The President made a big deal on the cost of a new Air Force One plane, but it was a pittance compared to what the administration and Congress were wasting on a daily basis. The Maricopa County Board of Directors, led by Donald TrumpGOP, denounces the election record as a “ sham ” to reverberate for years to come.

4) He did not have a coherent press strategy: he called the media the enemy of the people and then he had more availability in the press than any other president in history. Yes it was genuine and yes it had its appeal. But why would he talk to Bob Woodward when he knew Woodward was going to fuck him? It’s amazing.

5) He didn’t take the Big Tech threat seriously enough. No one was better for Twitter than Donald Trump. No campaign has spent more advertising dollars on Facebook than the Trump campaign. And what did the president get for his efforts? He was deformed by both of them. Big Tech has been a clear and present danger to conservative voices for years. Instead of confronting them in a systemic and thoughtful way, Trump continued to make them more relevant and important throughout his tenure, only to realize too late in the game how much power they had accumulated that they had used. effectively to beat him in his re-election campaign. .

6) He made it unnecessarily easy for the left to attack him: his comments after Charlottesville were stupid and they hurt him badly. He kept the Russian collusion story alive by secretly meeting Russian President Vladimir PutinVladimir Vladimirovich Putin Uber and Lyft fight driver offer | Apple drops controversial hiring Menendez calls on Biden to support Armenia amid mounting tensions with Azerbaijan MORE. And his tweets. Always his tweets.

If Trump decides to run again, Republican voters must decide whether the good things the former president has done outweigh the big mistakes he made during his tenure. The president has enjoyed real success, but many of his accomplishments have been undermined by significant failures that have tarnished his legacy and undermined his chances of re-election.

Feehery is an EFB Advocacy partner and blogger at www.thefeeherytheory.com. He was spokesperson for former president Dennis HastertJohn (Dennis) Dennis HastertFeehery: The Right Choice to Lead Conference Feehery: Biden Seems Determined to Repeat Jimmy Carter’s Same Mistakes Feehery: Corporate America Gets Hurt When He Stops Attending political system PLUS (R-Ill.), as communications director for former Rep. Tom DeLay (R-Texas) when he was majority whip and as speechwriter for former leader of the minority in the House Bob Michel (R-Ill.).

