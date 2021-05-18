A Gujarati poem criticizes Narendra Modi, for the first time

May 11 is the day the well-known poet Parul Khakhar posted a poem, Shav-vahini Ganga, on his Facebook page; it spread like wildfire on social media

This may be the first time since Narendra Modi became Prime Minister that a poem written in his native Gujarati language not only criticized the government, but also expressed ordinary man’s angst at the way whose second wave of coronavirus ravaged us.

May 11 is the day the famous Gujarati poet Parul Khakhar published a poem, Shav-vahini Ganga, on his Facebook page. It has spread like wildfire on social media. Gujarati scholars were numb, they did not know how to react to it.

But ordinary Gujaratis, many of whom have nothing to do with literature, found it attractive and echoing their feelings. They shared it widely. Within a day or two, the poem was translated into English, Hindi, Marathi, and a few other Indian languages. Khakhar has been praised for writing such a powerful and courageous poem, but also bombarded with abusive messages from troll armies.

Khakhar, 51, is best known for her romantic poetry; Political issues are not something she had already touched on. She began her literary journey relatively very late in life, after getting married, having children and having settled down.

Soon she gained a place of reputation in Gujarati literary circles. She remains a normal Gujarati housewife and rarely engages in political speech. I have read poetry with her at several literary events in the past.

Right-wing opinion is furious because his latest poem has come to them like an unexpected flash; Khakhar was not supposed to write such things. She has never been against the establishment.

But the devastation around her due to the mismanagement of the second wave of Covid and the catastrophic failure of the government has shaken her completely from within. This is what forced her to write such a political and radical poem. She was so trolled after downloading it that she had to lock her Facebook profile.

I spoke to him on the phone Monday morning. I congratulated her for not removing her poem from social media despite such pressure. She replied, laughing lightly, “Why should I delete when I haven’t said anything bad.” Her voice was reassuring.

Her longtime admirers have turned their backs on her and distanced themselves from her and her poetry.

I can understand what Khakhar is going through right now. In October 2015, when I decided to write a letter to the President of India (then the late Pranab Mukherjee) regarding the growing culture of intolerance in the country, I asked writers and well known artists from Gujarat for their signatures on the call. . Most of them morally supported the cause but refused to put their names on the call. No one was prepared to take the risk of telling the truth.

In recent years, they have become accustomed to speaking in low voices for fear of being overheard. But I have received support from artists, writers and filmmakers from outside Gujarat. They signed the appeal. A national newspaper put it on the front page and when it happened Gujarati scholars had gone numb.

My name was subsequently withdrawn from numerous literary events and award nominations. We started a movement called Dakshinayan with scholar Ganesh Devy and a few other writers and activist friends later in the year.

Khakhar’s poem has now galvanized the pro-establishment mechanism into action. A well-known columnist from Gujarat devoted her newspaper column to criticizing the poem and questioned Khakhar’s intention. She said it has become a fashion to criticize the government. A few others raised questions against the use of words like “violin” and “Billa-Ranga” in his poem.

Many have become literary critics overnight and pass judgment on the literary merits of the poem. Some poets also became poets and wrote poetic responses. The intention is very clear: no other poet or writer should be motivated to follow the path of Khakhar. A group of pro-government writers and columnists have taken to social media to advocate for the government.

The great Gujarati poets are silent. I support Parul Khakhar’s poem and have written about it openly on social media. I get calls from fellow Gujarati writers to take a step back.

The speech given by Khakhar’s poem is unprecedented in recent times in Gujarat. I have received many calls in recent days from the Gujarati diaspora regarding his poem and his poetic journey. Many who had never heard of his name support his poem. This poem has crossed the borders of languages. No one can stop their journey now. Not even the poet herself.

Mehul Devkala is a Baroda-based Gujarati poet and award-winning filmmaker