The ‘strategic brotherhood’ reaches new heights – OpEd – Eurasia Review





Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are proven friends, strategic partners and brothers. Pakistanis’ relationship with Saudi Arabia cannot be compared to any other country. Prime Minister Imran Khan and Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman are taking these relations to new heights. Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recent visit at the special invitation of Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Prince Muhammad Bin Salman highlighted the leadership role of the two counties in the Muslim Ummah . The joint statement released after the two leaders’ meeting makes it clear that the two countries do not limit their relations to mutual benefits and bilateral affairs. Rather, they are preoccupied with the problems of the entire Muslim Ummah. The joint statement mentioned the Palestinian question, the Syrian civil war, the rebellion of Yemen and the Houthis, Kashmir, Afghanistan and all the other issues facing the Muslim Ummah. Specifically, clauses 6 to 11 of the joint declaration all deal with the burning issues of the Muslim Ummah.

They called for joint efforts by all Muslim countries against terrorism and extremism and to work together to achieve international peace and security. Both sides reaffirmed their full support for all the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, in particular their right to self-determination and the establishment of their independent state with pre-1967 borders and East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with the Arab Peace Initiative. and relevant United Nations resolutions. They also expressed their support for political solutions in Syria and Libya, as well as for the efforts of the UN and its envoys in this regard.

Pakistan praised the role of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in resolving the crisis in Yemen. The two leaders condemned attacks on Saudi Arabia by Houthi terrorists and other terrorist groups and urged to resolve the crisis in accordance with the Gulf Initiative and UN Security Council resolutions. The role of Pakistanis in the Afghan peace process was also praised by the Crown Prince and the two leaders agreed to continue mutual consultations on the Afghan peace process.

The two fraternal states almost always support each other in multilateral fora and they have agreed to continue coordination and cooperation in the future as well. Saudi Arabia can play a role in removing Pakistan from the FATF list, especially when Pakistan has made unprecedented progress against terrorist financing and money laundering.

With peace and stability in South Asia linked to peace between India and Pakistan, no one can ignore the importance of the conflict in Kashmir. The two leaders stressed the importance of the dialogue between Pakistan and India to resolve the outstanding issues between the two countries, in particular the dispute over Jammu and Kashmir, in order to ensure peace and stability in the region.

Pakistan is at the crossroads of South Asia and Central Asia as well as China. While Saudi Arabia is the hub of the Middle East as well as it is a central sacred place for over 1.5 billion Muslims around the world. Pakistan, the only Muslim nuclear and missile power and the largest Muslim army, while Saudi Arabia, guardian of the two Harmains, economic giant, leader of OPEC and many economic forums are undoubtedly two great leaders of the Muslim ummah. Combining their efforts, they can lead the Muslim Ummah to a destiny where peace, security, stability and prosperity will trump extremism, terrorism, bigotry, poverty, chaos and lawlessness.

Saudi Arabia’s recent rapprochement with Iran and the resolution of its problems with Qatar will pave the way for a united Muslim Ummah. Hopefully Iran will reciprocate Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman’s opening for peace. The main bone of contention is armed proxies in Yemen, Iraq and Syria. Normalizing Saudi-Iranian relations may help the region get rid of these militant proxies, but that’s easier said than done. Pakistan can play a vital role in bringing the two rival states together to resolve differences and bitterness. Ultimately, Pakistan will be one of the greatest beneficiaries of the peace between Saudi Arabia and Iran as our social fabric is marred by sectarian conflicts emanating from the rivalry between Saudi Arabia and Persia.

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recent visit focused more on economic cooperation. The two sides discussed ways to strengthen and improve economic and trade relations by exploring investment areas and available opportunities in light of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and Pakistan’s development priorities stemming from a passage from geopolitics to geo-economics. Discussions also focused on stepping up cooperation in other areas, including energy, science, technology, agriculture and culture. In this regard, an agreement was also signed for the establishment of the Saudi-Pakistan Supreme Coordinating Council (SPSCC). A framework memorandum of understanding was also signed between the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) and Pakistan for the financing of projects in the fields of energy, hydropower production, infrastructure, transport and electricity. communication and development of water resources. During his visit to Pakistan in 2019, Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman pledged an investment of US $ 20 billion in Pakistan, including the Aramco oil refinery project in Gawadar. A master plan for Pakistan’s largest oil city, including a $ 10 billion Aramco oil refinery project, is underway and is expected to be ready before the end of the year, Pakistani officials say.

The relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia in the field of defense and security appear to be functioning at an optimal level. The joint statement by the two leaders expressed satisfaction with the existing cooperation in bilateral military and security relations and agreed to further strengthen the collaboration and cooperation to achieve the mutually agreed goals. Threats to Saudi Arabia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity are taken very seriously by Pakistan and it has always shown its strong will to defend Saudi Arabia against such threats. The army chief of staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, had arrived a few days before Prime Minister Imran Khan and had held meaningful talks with the Saudi leadership. During his meeting with Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman and Deputy Defense Minister Prince Khalid Bin Salman, General Qamar Javed Bajwa said Pakistan is steadfast in its commitment to safeguard sovereignty and territorial integrity of Saudi Arabia and to defend the two holy mosques.

It will be unfair not to recognize the efforts of Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf Bin Said Al-Malki, who has held this post since September 2017. Before being appointed Ambassador, he was the Kingdom’s Defense Attaché in Pakistan. since 2014. Having extensive experience and knowledge of Pakistan’s political, security and social dynamics and its fundamental issues, he is known as a pro-active diplomat. It is a fact that during his tenure Saudi awareness in Pakistan has improved dramatically. Meanwhile, Air Vice Marshal Awad Al Zahrani, Saudi Arabia’s defense attaché in Pakistan, played an important role in strengthening the already strong and unprecedented military ties between Pakistan and the ‘Saudi Arabia. Lieutenant-General Bilal Akbar, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, was appointed to the post in January 2021 and has been instrumental in bringing relations back to normal after some deterioration in 2020.

Pakistan’s military relations and the strategic partnership with Saudi Arabia are perhaps the main reason why currently the Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan and the Pakistani Ambassador to Saudi Arabia are both of military origin.

The recent visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to the Kingdom should bring more color to the already stronger and colorful relations, especially in the field of economy and environmental protection. A new chapter is being written in history and hopes are for the best for the people of Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and the rest of the Muslim Ummah.

* The author is managing director of an Islamabad-based think tank, Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies. It can be reached at [email protected]

