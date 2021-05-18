Experts recalled to fix Boris Johnson’s expensive decor in Downing Street

After receiving a collage for forcing Tory donors to pay for gold wallpaper in his Downing Street apartment, Boris Johnson faced further embarrassment last night.

The prime minister had to bring in specialist decorators to replace parts of the 840 ‘handcrafted’ wallpaper per roll, sources say No 10.

The latest twist in the ‘Wallpapergate’ affair came as a photograph of upscale interior designer Lulu Lytle visited Downing Street. The Daily Mail can also reveal some of the fabrics that Miss Lytle’s Soane Britain company used for the redevelopment of the 11 Downing Street apartment of Mr Johnson and his fiancee Carrie Symonds.

The sofa is covered with a ruby ​​and emerald material called Damascus Stripe. Miss Lytle says it is “based on an original 19th century Syrian pattern woven from cotton and silk.”

Prime Minister had to bring in specialist decorators to replace parts of ‘handcrafted’ wallpaper 840 per roll, sources say No 10

Planning a makeover: Miss Lytle was spotted outside the apartment in October

Dazzling color choice: the couple sofa is in Soane Britains Damascus Stripe

The curtains are believed to be the Tendril Vine pattern from Soane Britain, also in emerald. Fittingly for avid eco activist Miss Symonds, who oversaw the renovation, the window frames and other parts of the woodwork are painted a matching pastel green.

An enchanting photo of Miss Symonds with Wilfred, her one-year-old son with Mr Johnson, was posted by Downing Street over Christmas. At the time, no one realized that he had been caught in apartment # 11 and the dispute over the apartment’s new decor and the way he was paid did not erupt until ‘as it was revealed by this newspaper in February.

Mr Johnson’s new independent adviser on ministers’ interests, Lord Geidt, is investigating how the Tories tried to disguise a 58,000 refit payment from Tory Party funds.

The problem with the wallpaper is believed to be with the heavyweight paper used by Miss Lytle, which does not employ the production methods used for most household wallpapers.

The sofa is covered with a ruby ​​and emerald material called Damascus Stripe. Miss Lytle says it’s ‘based on an original 19th-century Syrian pattern woven from cotton and silk’

Go green: Emerald and white curtains are believed to be the Tendril Vine companies

Its website proclaims that its wallpapers are “made in British factories and workshops, using traditional methods such as block screen printing”. She says it’s worth it to “create high-quality modern wallpapers that capture the atmosphere of handcrafted products.” Hanging heavy-duty wallpaper is much more difficult than the cheaper, lighter mass-produced versions sold at most home furnishings stores. As the cost of the makeover skyrocketed last year, the Prime Minister heard that Miss Symonds was “buying gold wallpaper … I can’t afford it”.

It wasn’t until now that it turned out that this wasn’t another of Mr Johnson’s colorful euphemisms, the wallpaper is actually gold in color.

Miss Lytle markets two of these thick patterned wallpapers, Old Gold and Yellow Gold. The bright Damascus Stripe fabric used on the sofa where Miss Symonds posed while rocking Wilfred is one of Miss Lytle’s most popular designs. Miss Lytle says her use of colors such as “raspberry and emerald is largely taken from the Eastern Mediterranean and North Africa”.

They draw inspiration from “myriad sources, whether it is an oriental painting or an expedition abroad” and are intended to be “joyful and uplifting”.

Tendril Vine is made from stone linen and described on the Soane Britain website as “the company’s first botanical print, a simplified interpretation of the incredibly intricate pattern on early 19th century English fabric.”

Soane Britain recommends a similar Osmunda Frond green fabric as a “ complementary piece ” to the Damascus Stripe. Miss Lytle defends her use of a fusion of colors and exotic styles, saying: ‘As a child I was exposed to many patterns, all of our rooms were carpeted and colorful.

Carrie Symonds Instagram May 2, 2020 Introducing Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson born 29.04.20 at 9 a.m. Wilfred after BorisLawrie’s grandfather after my grandfather Nicholas after Dr Nick Price and Dr Nick Hart – both doctors who saved Boris’ life last month.

“ My mom once said, ‘Raspberry is just a neutral’ and used a lot of deep roses around the house. Miss Lytle added that she was ‘dazzled by the glorious colors of the jewelry’ in the markets in Egypt.

Lord Geidt, the Queen’s former private secretary and independent advisor to the prime minister on ministerial ethics, plans to publish the long-awaited register of ministerial interests by the end of the month. He said he expected Mr Johnson’s entry covering the refurbishment of his No.11 apartment and his own advice on the matter to be published as part of it.

In addition, the Election Commission announced three weeks ago that it was carrying out a formal investigation into the matter. The watchdog said he was “satisfied that there are reasonable grounds to suspect that one or more offenses may have occurred.”

The Commission has broad powers to demand documents and question witnesses with caution. Failure to declare donations is an offense under the electoral law, punishable by fines of up to 20,000 people.

Home comforts: Carrie with Wilfred in the renovated apartment

Failure to comply or to speak the truth is a criminal offense. The Commission can refer investigations to the police if it finds evidence of criminal offenses or considers its efforts to be in vain.

Downing Street says Mr Johnson is fully cooperating with the investigation, which may require seeing relevant emails and WhatsApp messages. No sitting prime minister has ever been questioned on bail over an alleged violation of the law. Miss Symonds, who allegedly tasked Miss Lytle with getting rid of the ‘John Lewis nightmare’ setting left by former Prime Minister Theresa May, could also face questions.

The inquiries follow a string of revelations in the Mail about how Tory donor Lord Brownlow paid off 58,000 in an apparent attempt to cover up the fact that the redecoration bill was honored by the Tory seat in the first place. Mr Johnson has always denied any wrongdoing.

Downing Street last night declined to comment.