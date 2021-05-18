Politics
New IEA Net Zero roadmap jeopardizes energy security in the Americas
A new report from the International Energy Agency (IEA) urges investors not to fund new oil, gas or coal projects to bring the world to net zero emissions by mid-century.
This is the strongest warning yet from the world’s leading energy watchdog to reduce the use of fossil fuels. It is also the most irresponsible.
The Paris-based agency was founded by major developed countries in response to the energy crisis of the 1970s, but its latest report is sowing the seeds of the next oil shock.
The report, Net-Zero by 2050: a roadmap for the global energy sector, is just one scenario in a complex political puzzle that the agency has mapped out.
Other IEA forecasts, including its long-term energy outlook from 2020 expressed concern whether adequate investments in oil supply will come with time, and if so, where it will form to avoid future energy shortages. Sufficient long-term oil supply should not be taken for granted, he wrote in last year’s annual outlook.
But these nuances will not be seen in the media coverage of the report. The environmental community is already taking the new report as a justification for the controversial hold it up in field campaigns.
The power of the IEA report comes from its source: the agency is an influential organization that advises global capitals on energy security. Energy companies and investors frequently cite IEA reports and forecasts in their long-term investment strategies.
It’s unclear what impact the report will have on the global oil and gas industry, but headlines calling for an end to oil and gas are reckless. Such headlines grab the attention of policymakers, investors and energy companies and will ultimately limit access to capital for companies that produce fossil fuels.
It doesn’t matter whether the goal of achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050 is uncertain at best. While major emitters like the The United States, China, Europe, Japan and South Korea all set mid-century net zero goals, no one knows if these countries are up or not, because none of the leaders today will still be in office when the check expires.
China is still planning to build dozens of new coal-fired power plants, even though President Xi Jinping has said the country will strictly limit the increase in coal consumption over the next five years. And companies in the United States and Canada are still planning new oil and gas developments, while European oil companies continue to allocate a fraction of their capital investments to projects outside their core oil and gas activities.
Director of the IEA Fatih Birol recognized this in an interview with the New York Times
NOW
The reality is that Birol’s report is more rhetoric than reality.
There is more concern about a looming supply shortage in the coming years than fear of fossil fuel assets stuck by climate policy and the transition to low carbon energy. It is more likely that the world will need significant new supplies of natural gas to keep promises of emission reductions.
While the US oil and gas industry recognizes that the energy transition is underway, industry leaders are also emphasizing that large amounts of oil and gas will be needed for decades.
This has also been the position of the IEA and it remains the basic forecast of the agency within the framework of its Declared policy scenario. In its most realistic scenario, the IEA predicts that global oil demand will rise again above 100 million barrels per day in 2024 and remain comfortably above that level until 2040.
But such predictions do not make the headlines. With the publication of the IEA’s net zero report, it appears the agency has caved in critical that it underestimated the rate of adoption of clean energy technologies like solar and wind power and overestimated their costs. The environmental community has long argued that IEA projections unfairly support the business model of the fossil fuel industry.
What does it matter that leading market observers, including members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Rystad Energy, and JPMorgan Chase
JPM
sounded the alarm on a coming shortfall in oil supplies due to underinvestment in exploration. The IEA has surrendered its integrity to the reign of the mob climate activists.
We can only hope that energy investors will come to their own conclusions about the outlook for fossil fuel demand during an energy transition that will take decades to unfold.
