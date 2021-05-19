Fox News calls for dismissal of Dominion’s $ 1.6 billion lawsuit – Deadline





Fox News is asking a Delaware judge to dismiss Dominion Voting Systems’ $ 1.6 billion lawsuit against the network, saying the litigation is an attack on their First Amendment right to report Donald Trump’s claim that the 2020 election was stolen from him.

“It was a newsworthy ‘fact’ that the incumbent president simply made allegations challenging the presidential election,” the network’s legal team, led by Chip Babcock and Scott Keller, wrote in the motion to rejection.

“Dominion confuses the obligation to report the allegations truthfully with an alleged demand that the media refute their underlying falsehood. No such obligation exists under the First Amendment or New York law. The press can safely cover both sides and interview reporters without endorsing everything they say. Freedom of speech and of the press would be illusory if the dominant party could get billions of dollars from the press for providing a forum for the losers.

Dominion filed a lawsuit in March, claiming Fox News “sold a false story of voter fraud.”

He alleged that in the aftermath of the election, in which Fox News was the first outlet to call out the state of Arizona for Joe Biden, the network sought to “win back viewers” by “linking Dominion to the fake narrative of electoral fraud ”.

Among the selected examples was a November 8 edition of Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo, with guest Sidney Powell, who represented the Trump campaign. At one point, according to the lawsuit, Bartiromo asked Powell, “Sidney, we have talked about Software Dominion. I know there were voting irregularities. Tell me about that. “Powell replied,” To say the least…. This is where the fraud took place, where they were reversing votes in the computer system or adding to it. votes that didn’t exist … That’s when they had to stop the vote count and go replace the votes for Biden and withdraw the votes for Trump.

In its response to the Dominion lawsuit, the Fox News legal team wrote that “in context, Bartiromo simply summed up what Powell was alleging before the break. Powell went on to expand on his earlier allegations. They also noted that on the show, Bartiromo replied, “I have never seen voting machines stop in the middle of an election, stop and assess the situation.”

“This statement does not mention Dominion and does not endorse Powell’s allegations. This simply explains Bartiromo’s own observations on the other voting machines, ”the network’s lawyers wrote.

The Dominion lawsuit also identifies a case in which Lou Dobbs retweeted Rudy Giuliani, another lawyer for the Trump campaign, and wrote the message: “Read all about the Dominion and Smartmatic voting companies and you will soon understand how this Democratic electoral fraud is rampant, and why there is no way in the world that the 2020 presidential election was free or fair. #MAGA @realDonaldTrump #AmericaFirst #Dobbs »

Fox News attorneys wrote that “the speech forum – Twitter – reinforces the fact that Dobbs was not reporting defamatory facts. The courts have recognized that Twitter is not a forum for reasonable viewers to conclude that they are seeing real facts about the complainant. They also defended other statements by Dobbs as “hyperbolic opinion” and that the host himself has long been known for his “fiery rhetoric”.

In its response, Fox News also argued that Dominion failed to show real meanness, a necessary ingredient in libel cases against public figures.

“Instead of shying away from reporting these controversies, Fox covered them fairly and widely as she reported the election results,” the network’s response said. “As responsible journalists, Fox has covered both sides. The American people deserved to know why President Trump refused to concede despite his apparent loss.

They also said the Fox hosts “had covered the controversy responsibly, repeatedly pressuring the president’s lawyers, Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, to obtain evidence to support their claims.”

Lawyers noted that Dominion also accepted the network’s offer to appear on air, where the company disputed the allegations.

“The hosts reminded viewers of Dominion’s refusals. And some have shared opinions on the allegations, ”the network’s lawyers wrote.

Another electoral systems company, Smartmatic, sued Fox News for libel in February, seeking $ 2.7 billion in damages. The network is also calling for this lawsuit to be dismissed on similar grounds that its coverage was protected by the First Amendment. The lawsuit also named Bartiromo, Lou Dobbs and Jeanine Pirro as defendants, along with Powell and Rudy Giuliani. The day after the Smartmatic lawsuit was filed, the network announced the end of Dobbs’ Fox Business show.

