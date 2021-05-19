Caitlyn Jenner slammed for ‘blatant transphobia’ after reposting Donald Trump Jr. Meme mocking Dr. Rachel Levine





“Transparent” star Alexandra Billings is no longer here for Caitlyn Jenner’s comments that demean other transgender women.

After Jenner reposted a meme initially shared on Donald Trump Jr.’s Instagram page that mocked the looks of Assistant Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine, Billings fired back with his own multi-paragraph post and basically read Jenner for the dirt.

“It seems to be true no matter what !!!! Conservative girls just look better… maybe that’s why libs are always outraged for no reason, ”Trump Jr. said, sharing a meme that featured a photo of Dr. Levine next to Jenner on a red carpet.

Jenner deleted the meme from her Instagram Stories (she had just reposted it with the laughing / crying emoji) but gossip blogger Perez Hilton managed to take a screenshot.

Billings, who played Davina Rejennae for all five seasons of “Transparent,” did not support Jenner’s apparent endorsement of Trump Jr.’s criticism of Levine’s appearance and accused her of herself. bow to Republicans.

“With your private plane hanger full of lies and your million dollar shoes, you have as much in common with us as we do with you. It’s not your Transness people who are bothered, it’s your behavior as a human, Caitlyn. Your deep need to be loved unfortunately backfires on you, ”Billings said. “You are afraid of both yourself and any sort of novelty, and you navigate with a well of anger in your heart that is deeply disturbing. And obvious to all of us.

Billings was referring to the Fox News interview with Sean Hannity that Jenner gave from his plane hangar in Southern California. Jenner caught the heat after the interview for sharing an anecdote that a colleague who owned a private shed told her he was packing and moving to Arizona because he couldn’t stand watching the homeless in California.

Billings took a slightly warmer tone towards Jenner at the end of her post and said, “I can’t tell you these terrible voices will ever go away, they don’t have for me, but every day I am able to. dealing with this pain of self-harm born out of my own denial of my divine light, I’m just a little freer.

“Free yourself, Caitlyn. By doing this, you can set the best example in your life. And that could prove to be the best way to serve both our state and our community, ”Billings said.

Jenner didn’t respond to Billings’ criticism, but that’s likely because she’s busy mounting a campaign for California governor in the upcoming recall election against Gavin Newsom.

