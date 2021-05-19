Nearly half of PM Cares fans are faulty, RIMS doc tells PM Modi





A senior doctor at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) Hospital in Ranchi on Monday informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the status of 100 ventilators received through the PM Cares Fund, saying that nearly half of them they were faulty, in a meeting. by videoconference with the PM. Dr Pradip Bhattacharya, head of the RIMS trauma center, was among nine doctors from across the country attending the meeting. During the meeting, the intensive care expert briefed the PM on his journey so far in the ongoing battle with Covid-19, which included the treatment of around 2,000 patients at the facility, in addition to limitations in terms of equipment and labor. I informed him of our work and also of the difficulties we encountered during the period. We received 100 ventilators through the PM Cares Fund, in addition to oxygen concentrators and high flow equipment. While other equipment is functioning well, 45 of the 100 ventilators could not be used due to technical flaws, Dr Bhattacharya said. Following this, the Prime Minister’s Office sprang into action and Dr Bhattacharya received a phone call from the Prime Minister shortly after the meeting ended. I was asked for details on the nature of the snags developed by the fans. I shared all the details with them, said Dr Bhattacharya. The RIMS doctor, however, said the faulty machines had no immediate impact on the ’s health care system, as there were already around 100 working ventilators in the hospital. In addition, he also informed the Prime Minister about the manpower shortage in the state government institution and suggested ways to resolve the crisis by training graduates of the science stream. Paramedical and support staff are essential to the functioning of establishments. We need at least three to four times more support staff here than we currently have. I suggested that we could use science graduates as support staff after three weeks of training, Dr Bhattacharya said.

