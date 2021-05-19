MUI Bogor praises Jokowi’s measures on Israeli military aggression





Cibinong, Bogor (ANTARA) – The Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) of the regency of Bogor, West Java, has welcomed President Joko Widodo’s decision to criticize the Israeli military aggression against Palestine. “President Joko Widodo and the leaders of the ASEAN countries, namely Malaysia and Brunei, condemn the attack of the Israeli army on Palestine”, said the president of the regency of Bogor MUI, KH Ahmad Mukri Aji, during a virtual halalbihalal with hundreds of Ulama. Alumni of Education (PKU) in Cibinong, Bogor., Tuesday. He and PKU alumni admitted that they strongly condemned the attacks carried out by the IDF because they had claimed many lives. “Considering the conditions of our brothers today in Gaza, Palestine, we are concerned and strongly condemn the military aggression carried out by the Israeli army against Palestine which has killed hundreds of civilians,” said KH Mukri . Meanwhile, the head of the Institute for Religious Studies and Community Empowerment (LPKPU), MUI, Bogor Regency, Saepudin Muhtar aka Gus Udin, said what the IDF did hurt the heart. Muslims, especially former PKU students in 40 sub-districts. throughout Bogor Regency which was hosted by the LPKPU. Also read: MPR hopes president invites Israeli-Palestinian leaders to sit together Read also: Ministry of Foreign Affairs: 181 dead in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict “We also firmly say that the attacks launched by the Israeli army against the Palestinian people have hurt the hearts of all Muslims around the world, which is why we condemn this barbaric act,” said Gus Udin. Previously, President Joko Widodo had explicitly called for the Israeli-led aggression against Palestine to be stopped immediately as it has so far claimed hundreds of lives, including women and children. “Indonesia condemns the Israeli attack which left hundreds of victims, including women and children. The Israeli aggression must be stopped,” the president said on Saturday in a tweet on his official Twitter account @jokowi (15 / 5). One of the global issues that continues to preoccupy President Jokowi is the development of the situation in Palestine. The Head of State has also maintained intense communication in recent days with a number of world leaders. “In recent days, I have spoken to the President of Turkey, the Yang Dipertuan Agong of Malaysia, the Prime Minister of Singapore, the President of Afghanistan, the Sultan of Brunei Darussalam and the Prime Minister of Malaysia”, a- he declared. Reporter: Mr. Fikri Setiawan

Editor: Chandra Hamdani Noor

COPYRIGHT © ANTARA 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos