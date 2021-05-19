Experts – Radio Free Asia

The United States should coordinate a campaign for a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics if China does not respond to reports of genocide in its Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR), as well as human rights violations. rights in Tibet and Hong Kong, experts told lawmakers on Tuesday. .

At a joint hearing by Human Rights Commission Tom Lantos and the Congressional Executive Commission on China (CCCB) titled “China, Genocide and the Olympics,” experts warned that allowing Beijing to host the Games would amount to tacit endorsement of its crimes against humanity in the XUAR, the curtailment of democratic freedoms in Hong Kong, and the deepening of the assault on Tibetan culture and religion.

“If we don’t want to have a common destiny with [Chinese President] Xi Jinping and his totalitarian regime, and if diplomats and dignitaries from the United States and its democratic allies do not want to be part of Beijing’s propaganda show… then we must send a clear message to the opposition, ”Yang Jianli , founder and chairman of Citizen Power Initiatives for China told lawmakers.

“I call on the United States and its allies to do the following: initiate a joint political boycott of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games; urge businesses and athletes not to participate in the Games; and, if they participate, encourage them to find creative ways to express their condemnation of the CCP’s crimes against humanity.

Yang said that by choosing Beijing to host the 2022 Olympics, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has either decided to trust the Chinese government’s assurances that it will improve its rights record, or “s” don’t care at all, ”despite what he called“ deplorable ”efforts to do so before Beijing hosted the 2008 Summer Olympics.

Ahead of the IOC’s final decision in 2015 to choose China for next year’s Winter Olympics, the committee said it had received further “assurances” from Beijing that it would lift restrictions on rights and “Would take all necessary measures to guarantee the Olympic Charter”. , reports suggest that little has been done to honor this pledge.

“In other words, it’s 2008 again. In fact, much worse,” he says.

In the years since the 2008 Games, Beijing has intensified its crackdown on groups it sees as a “threat” to the CCP’s power. As of early 2017, authorities have reportedly detained up to 1.8 million Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in a vast network of internment camps in the XUAR – part of which the United States, Canada, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom recently designated a policy of genocide in the region.

In recent years, Beijing has crushed pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong and implemented a draconian national security law in the territory, while continuing to violate the religious and other rights of Tibetans.

Yang called for a “conditional boycott” that forces China to agree to an independent and transparent United Nations investigation into reports of abuse in the XUAR and Tibet, and to release political figures and detained protesters in support of the democracy in Hong Kong.

He said that for such an approach to be effective, “countries must be resolved to insist that the degree of boycott must be determined by the extent to which these conditions are met prior to participating in the Games, and [be] ready to boycott the Games if they are not. “

Yang also urged the IOC to release its assessment of Beijing’s human rights performance ahead of the 2008 Olympics, as well as the assurances that led to its decision to award the Games to China in 2022. .

Exceeding the Worst Expectations

Rayhan Asat, a human rights lawyer and sister of an XUAR camp detainee, suggested that the United States use the 2022 Games “as an opportunity” to demand that Beijing end its campaign of extralegal incarceration in the region, which she says will require a “United Effort” from like-minded democracies.

If China refuses, she called for a diplomatic boycott of the Games, in the absence of senior officials, and urged members of affected communities to be given the opportunity to meet with athletes to discuss rights violations in the country.

Sophie Richardson, Chinese director of New York-based Human Rights Watch, noted that her organization opposed Beijing’s 2008 Olympic hosting due to the government’s record on rights, but said that “Current realities far exceed the worst expectations of most analysts.”

“In 2008, we had hoped that there might still be room for independent civil society activists to at least continue, if not also expand, their work; most of these courageous activists are now in prison, in exile or have been forcibly disappeared, ”she said.

“In 2008, we all assumed that transitions to subsequent authoritarian rulers would follow at least one routine practice; we cannot now predict when President Xi Jinping might end his term. And in 2008, none of us could have imagined the establishment – let alone the shocking expansion – of mass arbitrary detention of Uyghurs and other Turkish communities, or the ubiquitous surveillance technology being deployed in a country already. with the abolished rights.

Richardson also called for a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Games, with athletes celebrated in their home countries before they leave and after they return. She said governments should educate their athletes about the rights violations occurring in China and support their right to express their opinions, even in a way that “irritates the Chinese authorities.”

She said the international community must pressure the IOC, as well as sponsors and broadcasters, to exercise human rights due diligence ahead of the 2022 Olympics.

U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee CEO Sarah Hirshland listens during a briefing in Beverly Hills, Calif., February 18, 2020. In a May 13, 2021 letter to Congress, Hirshland wrote that a boycott of Next year’s Beijing Olympics will not solve any geopolitical problems. problems with China and will only serve to place athletes training for the Games under a “cloud of uncertainty”.

Hold China accountable

Tuesday’s hearing follows several steps Washington has taken in recent years to hold China accountable for its rights record.

Former US President Donald Trump has imposed sanctions on several senior Chinese officials found responsible for violations within the XUAR, including party regional secretary Chen Quanguo, under the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act.

The move, which marked the first time Washington has sanctioned a member of the powerful Chinese Politburo, followed Trump’s promulgation in June of the Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act of 2020 (UHRPA), which was passed. almost unanimously by both houses of Congress at the end of May. . The legislation highlights arbitrary incarceration, forced labor, and other abuses in the XUAR and provides for sanctions against Chinese officials who enforce them.

In 2019, Congress passed Hong Kong’s Human Rights and Democracy Act, which requires the State Department to review the territory’s special trade status amid changes to its political status, and last year approved the US Tibet Support Act, which recognizes the legality of the Tibetan administration in exile.

But despite the stronger measures, as well as Trump’s endorsement of China’s naming of Chinese policy in the XUAR amounting to genocide, President Joe Biden’s administration has so far sidestepped the question of whether U.S. United are expected to participate in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Ahead of expert testimony at Tuesday’s hearing, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the United States is compelled to boycott the Games if it hopes to project moral authority to speak out against human rights violations. rights in the world.

“It’s about our values, who we are as a country,” she said. “It’s more than words, it’s about actions.”

“I … lost my innocence by expecting people to behave in a manner consistent with their words regarding respect for human rights, but things only happened. ‘worsen in China … and the [recognition of] genocide should be a reason for us to change our actions, ”Pelosi added, calling for a diplomatic boycott of the Games.

“If we don’t speak out against human rights in China for business reasons, we lose all moral authority to defend human rights anywhere.”

“Find a new host city or boycott”

Bringing Tuesday’s hearing to order, Representative Chris Smith, who co-chairs Commission on Human Rights Tom Lantos, suggested that the staging of the Games “is not about athletic competition – it’s a question of power ”for Xi Jinping, and warned against helping and encouraging the CCP’s efforts to“ revise the international order ”and dictatorial governance by participating in it.

“Whatever written commitments the PRC government made to the IOC regarding respect for human rights when the IOC decided to award the games to China, it is now absolutely clear that ‘he never intended to honor them,’ he said.

“By granting Beijing host status for the Olympic Games, we are crowning a barbaric regime with laurels when we should condemn their abuse and genocide … In light of what is now known – and in solidarity with the oppressed and not with the oppressor, in solidarity with the victims, not the aggressor – I urge the IOC and all interested parties, including the United States, to find a new host city – or boycott.

Representative James McGovern, who co-chairs the Tom Lantos Commission with Smith and is also co-chair of the Congressional Executive Commission on China, asked why the international community is hosting the Olympics during a genocide, and said the United States and others Nations in mind can no longer “go on as usual”.

He noted that the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo had been moved to this year just four months ahead of the planned start due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“If we can postpone the Olympics for a year for a pandemic, surely we can postpone the Olympics for a year for genocide,” he said, suggesting that this would give the IOC time to move into a country whose government does not commit atrocities. “

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian last month dismissed reports of forced labor in the XUAR as “the most outrageous lie of the century” and criticized the talks about boycotting the Olympics.

“As for the alleged rhetoric of boycotting the Beijing Winter Olympics, I would also like to point out that the politicization of sport goes against the spirit of the Olympic Charter and harms the interests of all athletes as well as ‘to the international Olympic cause.

“The international community, including the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee, will not buy it,” he said during a press briefing in Beijing.