How Charles Michel weathered the “ sofagate ” storm

How many presidents does it take to lead a union? The answer, for Europe, is three. In addition, a high representative. The problem of duplication is compounded by the fact that each of them sees the others as rivals and that each is in the doldrums.

About a month ago, I wrote on these pages about Ursula von der Leyen, the chairperson of the Commission, and the chaos that started the vaccine rollout.

Much of this problem has been addressed in recent weeks as the number of vaccinations has sped up. This enabled him to focus on major global issues, where, once again, the institutions were deemed insufficient.

The recent humiliation of Josep Borrell, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy (or Foreign Minister), in Moscow should have served as a warning. As Borrell held a press conference with his cunning counterpart Sergey Lavrov, the Russians were imposing sanctions on European officials. It was a trip he shouldn’t have taken. It was a poorly choreographed trip.

Then on April 7 came #sofagate, a diplomatic incident this time involving Turkey (another rival cum opponent of the EU) and ending with one of the two European presidents being part of the other’s defenestration. Von der Leyen was in Ankara that day, with EU Council President Charles Michel, for talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

As the host greeted his two guests, he introduced Michel to one of the two majestic chairs, interspersed with Turkish and European flags. There was no such throne for von der Leyen. After some confusion, she was led to a sofa further away, in front of the Turkish Foreign Minister.

The moment was captured by the pool cameramen, alongside a cut ahem from von der Leyen, which went viral. Why, it was asked later, did Michel not do anything? Why did he not insist that she also be given a suitable seat, according to protocol?

Back in Brussels, the recriminations flew. Why weren’t the officials organizing the trip pre-vetted? After all, Erdogan is in good shape, having just pulled Turkey out of a legally binding Council of Europe convention on violence against women. European helpers claimed they were not allowed to enter the room in advance.

Michel expressed regret, in a way, insisting that he hadn’t meant it as a slight. He had, he said, been caught off guard and had not wanted to exacerbate already strained relations with Turkey.

Von der Leyen refused to let the matter rest and devoted a significant portion of a recent speech to the European Parliament to denounce the matter as sexism. It happened, she said, because I am a woman. With Michel sitting among MEPs nearby, she continued: Would this have happened if I had worn a suit and tie?

Michel reiterated his apologies and pledged to use the case to pressure EU countries to make more progress on gender equality issues.

Is Michel more or less deaf to these questions than your average international statesman? Probably not.

#Sofagate was a test of political sense: what to do when you realize something is wrong, says Heather Grabbe, director of the Open Society European Policy Institute in Brussels and a former Commission official. Do you smile and wave, take the chair that is offered to you? Or do you decide to make a big fuss because values ​​are at stake? This split-second decision to take the chair and leave von der Leyen on the sofa illustrates the preference for confusion over taking a stand.

There is also a more visceral explanation: rivalries. Michel is fiercely protective of his territory. Just like von der Leyen. Just like Borrell. Just like the President of the European Parliament (I had not yet spoken of him), David Sassoli. They would all like to think that they are the president of Europe.





The difference between Michel and the others is that he is a former prime minister and they are not. Von der Leyen was the German Minister of Defense. Borrell was Minister of Foreign Affairs in the Spanish government. Sassoli was a journalist.

Michel is the son of a former European commissioner. The house was steeped in politics. As a young man, Charles gave his first political speech at the age of 12. He joined the Young Liberals in his hometown of Jodoigne (where his more flamboyant father, Louise, had been mayor since 1984) at age 16. Father and son regularly campaigned together, making it a point of honor to answer anyone’s phone calls, even from unknown numbers, to maximize their interactions with voters.

Young Charles became a local councilor at 18 and the country’s youngest regional minister at 25. Aside from the briefest stint as a lawyer, he has always had politics in his blood. By the age of 38, he had worked his way effortlessly to the post of Prime Minister in Belgium, which requires continuous compromise and behind the scenes to deal with the various factions, including across the French and Flemish divisions. . The last time a French-speaking Liberal led the government was in 1937. He is one of a minority of French-speaking politicians who speak fluent Dutch.

His government managed to hold out for four years, a significant feat in Belgian politics. When European leaders decided in 2019 to appoint him to succeed Donald Tusk as Council President, the appointment was seen as reasonable and uncontroversial.

Michel is only the third holder of the post: the role of full-time president entered into force in 2009 following the Lisbon Treaty, before that, it was taken over by the Head of Member State who ensured the six-month rotating presidency. The then growing cabinet of ministers concluded that it needed a full-time chairman of the board, someone capable of bringing together, coercing and cajoling different countries so that they agree on common positions.

A number of major Europeans would have coveted the post, including a certain Tony Blair. His repeated attempts to secure a senior European spot for himself have reportedly been repelled, especially by Angela Merkel. And that was in the good old days when the UK still saw itself as the heart of Europe.

The job description for the roles should include the Quality: Backstage Fixer. The problem was, former prime ministers like Tusk didn’t want to be silent.

Michel is not the shy and discreet type. Eyebrows were raised when he granted unprecedented access to council meetings for a television crew to film a documentary about himself. He likes to brag about being an expert in defusing political crises, which he sometimes is. The problem is, he also has the flair to entice them.

When the EU agreed to a historic multibillion-dollar recovery plan in the first lockdown, an extraordinary success across the board, he and von der Leyen claimed the credit. Just like Angela Merkel; just like Emmanuel Macron. As tensions between the EU and UK were at their highest over the vaccine, Michel accused the UK of imposing an export ban, which was technically incorrect and escalated the row.

One of the problems here is that the different institutions spend a lot of their time pitting themselves against each other, says Camino Mortera-Martinez of the Center for European Reform in Brussels. The problems are not being solved, she adds, by the suspicion of some member states that Michel is considered a Macron poodle.

In this, he and von der Leyen could find a common cause. She is suspected by some of having tendered to Merkels (although she was appointed to this post, to Merkels’ apparent surprise, by Macron). They are both in turn accused of being the agents of others and carving out too important a place for themselves.

At the height of #Sofagate, a number of MEPs called for Michels’ resignation. He weathered this storm. Much like von der Leyen, he has had bruises in recent months. They might conclude from their struggles that instead of being a man or a woman, they might come out stronger if they arranged the furniture in a more collegial way.

