Pakistan, Turkey condemn Israeli aggression against Palestinians – Pakistan





Posted on May 18, 2021 at 4:26 p.m.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi has declared that we will not leave our Palestinian brothers alone.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan and Turkey on Tuesday strongly condemned the Israeli aggression against unarmed Palestinians and their forced eviction from their homes.

This happened during a meeting between Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu on Tuesday in Ankara.

The two foreign ministers also decided to jointly raise their voices against the Israeli persecution of Palestinians.

He said the entire Muslim community is in a state of pain due to Israeli bombing and violence against Palestinians during Ramadan-ul-Mubarak and Eidul Fitr.

The minister said, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, that on Friday we observe a day of solidarity with our Palestinian brothers.

The Turkish Foreign Minister appreciated the speech by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to the OIC Executive Committee at the Foreign Minister level and Pakistan’s continued strong support to the oppressed Palestinians.

Turkish Foreign Minister hosted a luncheon in honor of Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

Earlier today, FM Qureshi arrived in Turkey on a special diplomatic mission to raise the voices of Palestinians facing Israeli aggression.

At Ankara Airport, Ankara Deputy Governor Ismail Küreci, Pakistani Ambassador to Turkey Syrus Sajjad Qazi and senior Embassy officials received the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

From Turkey, the foreign minister will leave for New York with the Turkish, Sudanese and Palestinian foreign ministers, on the directive of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In New York, he will address the United Nations General Assembly session, meet with various dignitaries and meet with local and international media representatives and present Pakistan’s perspective on the situation in Palestine.

Meanwhile, the foreign minister who is in Turkey said that contacts are being established with various countries to end the Israeli persecution of Palestinians.

He said Muslims residing in European countries must also play their part in this regard.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the bombing in Palestine resulted in a power failure and affected the supply of basic commodities. He said it would be appalling if the international community remained silent on the Palestinian situation.

The foreign minister said Israel was further complicating the situation and its bombing was preventing Palestinians from accessing health facilities.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said obstacles are being created so that the Palestinian foreign minister cannot attend the session of the United Nations General Assembly. He said that we will wait for the Palestinian Foreign Minister and that we want him to accompany us to the session.

