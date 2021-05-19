QAnon Shamans lawyer compares Trump propaganda to Hitler, blames former president for riot on Capitol Hill





Attorney representing the “QAnon Shaman” Jacob Chansley has continued to blame his client’s involvement in the Capitol riot at the feet of Donald Trump, with little success in court.

Albert Watkins, Mr Chansley’s lawyer, defended the behavior of his clients in an interview with political news site Talking Points Memo.

The lawyer told TPM that suspected insurgents were particularly sensitive to Mr. Trump’s propaganda, which he compared to the efforts of Nazi Germany before and during World War II.

These people are not bad, they do not have a criminal history, the lawyer said. Damn, they’ve been subjected to over four years of fucking propaganda like the one the world hasn’t seen since f ****** Hitler.

Mr. Chansley is not Mr. Watkins’ first controversial client. The Missouri attorney also represented the St. Louis gun couple who went viral for an infamous photo of the couple pointing guns at social justice protesters.

advised

Mr Watkins has always maintained that without Mr Trump’s speech urging his supporters on Jan.6 to annul the election, his client would not have thought of storming the Capitol.

His argument did not convince US District Judge Royce Lamberth, who decided to keep Mr Chansley in custody until his trial. Mr Lambert wrote in a March 8 decision: Even taking the defendants’ claim at face value, this does not convince the court that the defendant would not pose a danger to others if released.

Mr Watkins told TPM that even if the judges dismiss the arguments, they should heed the rhetoric of the former president in the months before and after the election while weighing the guilt of those accused of participating in the election. the insurrection.

Mr Watkins believes the more than 400 defendants facing charges related to the Capitol insurgency could use Trump’s defense to negotiate plea deals, which would avoid them being lumped together with individuals linked to the Proud Boys or the Oath Keepers who are targeted for conspiring to violently disrupt Congress.

Mr Watkins said Mr Chansley has Asperger’s syndrome and has argued that other defendants have mental health issues, which he says will play a role in how cases are handled.

Lots of those defendants and I’ll use that colloquial term, perhaps disrespectfully, but they’re all short-bus f ******, Watkins told TPM. These are people with brain damage, they’re f ****** retarded, they’re on the spectrum.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos