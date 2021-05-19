Marjorie Taylor Greene says Trump supporters who violated Capitol Hill ‘were mistreated’ in Fed custody





Georgia GOP congressman Marjorie Taylor Greene said supporters of former President Donald Trump who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan.6 were “mistreated” in federal custody as she denounced the House calls for a committee to study the insurgency.

Greene, who earlier this month said the rioters on Capitol Hill were not Trump supporters at all, took a different approach Tuesday by making a statement in the House against a proposed study of the events of January 6 . The Republican of Georgia said the study was just a “witch hunt” targeting Trump and “all those who support him.” Despite bragging about US law enforcement officials, she accused federal authorities of abusing suspected rioters in custody. Greene reiterated that the nationwide protests last summer after George Floyd’s death were the costliest “insurgency” Congress should investigate, not the January 6 riots.

“While it’s a catch-and-release for national terrorists in the antifa and the BLM, the people who raped the Capitol on January 6 are being abused. Some are even held for 23 hours a day in solitary confinement. “Greene said Tuesday.

“When will the witch hunt for Donald J. Trump and all who support him end?” she said, completely denouncing the insurgency study.

Greene told Georgia supporters earlier this month that she did not think Trump supporters were among those arrested by the FBI and federal authorities for the January 6 attacks.

“Trump supporters are not national terrorists,” Greene told his supporters in Rockmart, Ga., Earlier this month. “That’s a lie. Most of the people they arrested who did damage and who really are the ones who did it didn’t really vote. So I wouldn’t call them Trump supporters, I wouldn’t call them not partisan, they did not vote. do not vote. What they were was, they were anti-government. “

One of those arrested, Jacob Chansley, 33, aka Jake Angeli, made headlines a week after the insurgency after refusing to eat non-organic food while in federal custody.

Greene also called for an investigation on Tuesday into the shooting death of Ashli ​​Babbitt, who was killed as he attempted to enter a series of doors inside the Capitol. Federal prosecutors announced last month that the U.S. Capitol officer who shot her had been cleared.

“I am rising up against the commission to study the events of January 6 and to spend $ 2 billion on additional security,” said Taylor Greene. “What about all the riots that took place in the summer of 2020 after the death of George Floyd? What about all the damage to federal buildings, churches, businesses and the innocent? who were killed, like David Dorn? “

Dorn, a retired black private security officer and police captain, was fatally shot on June 2, 2020, while responding to a store alarm amid city-wide protests over the death of George Floyd in Saint Louis.

In total, more than 350 people have been charged with entering or remaining in a building or restricted area, with 35 of them also charged with possession of a dangerous or deadly weapon. More than 125 defendants have been charged with assaulting officers, including 35 who are also charged with possession of weapons, the Justice Department said last week.

Fifty-seven of those arrested were linked to extremist groups, including Proud Boys, Oath Keepers, Three Percenters, Texas Freedom Force and the online conspiracy group QAnon.

Greene, however, chose to focus his criticism on Tuesday on the House’s failure to investigate Black Lives Matter, antifa and other so-called left-wing groups.

Unlike Greene, who was hesitant about whether Trump or his supporters were involved in the deadly riots, many Republicans, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, have been very clear.

“There is no doubt, no, that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for causing the event of that day,” he said the day after Trump’s non-conviction during his second impeachment trial.

Newsweek contacted Greene’s office on Tuesday for further remarks.

