Karnataka seeks more vaccines and oxygen at PM’s meeting with district authorities – The New Indian Express





Through Express press service BENGALURU: District commissioners and heads of municipal corporations from 17 districts of Karnataka participated in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s videoconference on Tuesday. As the prime minister called on district commissioners to exchange local technology and innovations that have proven effective in dealing with COVID-19 among themselves, BBMP commissioner Gaurav Gupta, who made a presentation for Karnataka , highlighted what the state has done in the district, the taluk and the village. levels to contain the pandemic. “The Prime Minister has demanded that the local innovation that has helped with COVID-19 be shared. We have requested additional supplies of oxygen and vaccines and he assured that availability will increase soon. A discussion took place on the procurement and management of vaccines, transport and administration of vaccines in rural areas, the type of sensitization that is needed at the rural and middle level, etc. Gaurav Gupta said addressing reporters after the meeting. READ ALSO | Roll up your socks to stop the spread of Covid: Yediyurappa tells DC Although the state’s senior ministers were present at the meeting, the prime minister limited his speech to district commissioners, explaining that the original idea of ​​the interaction was to speak directly with district authorities. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa as well as Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwathnarayana, Ministers Basavaraj Bommai and R Ashok were also present at the video conference. “The key to containing the pandemic lies in local containment zones, aggressive testing, and providing people with correct and complete information. We need to pay a lot of attention to rural and remote areas in the second wave of COVID-19. If you think reform is needed in politics, you share your comments without any inhibitions, ”Prime Minister Narendra Modi told officials at the meeting, while adding that efforts are being made to give states advance notice. 15 days on the immunization schedule so that preparations can be made. The prime minister’s push for aggressive testing comes at a time when Karnataka’s testing rates are extremely low, leading to a surge in positivity rates over the past two weeks. “The efficient process of triage centers, massive data management technology, efforts to ensure proper home isolation process at district level outside the jurisdiction of municipalities, etc. were explained to the Prime Minister. “said Gupta.

