Donald Trump’s homophobic bestie Franklin Graham pours cold water in 2024





Franklin Graham poured cold water on Donald Trumps’ run in 2024, saying the former president would not be healthy enough.

Graham, who blamed gays for a moral 9/11 and is the son of evangelist Billy Graham, preached at Trumps’ inauguration in 2017.

He has supported Trump throughout his presidency and through multiple accusations of sexual misconduct, insisting in 2018 that the anti-LGBT + president stands up for the faith and that he admitted his faults.

But now, following Trump’s announcement that he is 100% considering running for president again in 2024, Graham has expressed doubts.

Speaking to Axios on HBO, Graham said that for Trump running again would be a very difficult thing to do because he is too old and in poor health.

He said: I think for him everything will depend on his health at that time. If he still has energy and strength like him. I do not.

If Trump were to run for president again in 2024, he would be 78, the same age as current President Joe Biden.

You know the guy doesn’t eat well, you know, and it’s amazing the energy he has, he said. However, he added: He lost weight, 15 pounds, maybe. So he may be healthy and fit. I do not know.

Before Trump’s election in 2016, his personal physician, Dr. Harold Bornstein, published a letter in which he wrote: If elected, Mr. Trump, I can unequivocally say, will be the healthiest person ever. elected to the presidency.

He claimed that Trumps’ physical examination showed only positive results, that his physical strength and endurance were extraordinary, that his blood pressure was surprisingly excellent, and that he had never consumed alcohol or alcohol. tobacco products.

However, in 2018, Bornstein revealed that Trump himself dictated the letter.

In 2019, Trumps’ physical examination at the White House revealed that he was clinically obese.

