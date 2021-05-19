Responsibility at all levels, characteristic of the policy of the Prime Minister: Fawad





Photo file

ISLAMABAD, May 18 (APP): Information and Broadcasting Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Tuesday that accountability at all levels was the hallmark of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s policy, under which each person facing allegations responded in accordance with the law.

All citizens are equal in the eyes of the law. Now there will be investigations into all allegations, whether they are directed against opposition leaders, cabinet members, a bureaucracy or any other institution, he said in a series of tweets.

– Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) May 18, 2021

He said the principle of accountability would be applied to everyone facing charges, adding that it was the change in the system that was promised.

The minister said it was only possible in Imran Khan’s government for the allegations to be investigated, if they are directed against anyone. Although contrary to this during the terms of the Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz and the Pakistani People’s Party, the media highlighted the wrongdoing loud and clear, but all remained unheard of.

– Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) May 18, 2021

Now, he said, the Pakistani government Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) had changed the system as it firmly believed that officials should be afraid of responsibility, besides influential figures were also not in the above the law.

Fawad said the Prime Minister was made aware of the Ring Road project issue that a 23-kilometer stretch had been added to the original alignment for the benefit of housing companies, which led to an additional payment of 20 billion rupees due to the acquisition of land.

After which, the minister said, the Chief Minister of Punjab as well as Commissioner Rawalpindi were invited to investigate the matter.

According to the original investigation, he said, the commissioner confirmed reports that the former commissioner and some officers were involved in the scandal, suggesting sending the case to the relevant departments for further investigation.

However, he clarified that to date there was no evidence of the involvement of a minister or adviser in the case.

