US condemns Turkey’s anti-Semitic comments Erdogan





State Department berated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for what he called anti-Semitic remarks he made in attacking the Biden administration for supporting Israel in its conflict with the militant group Palestinian Hamas. "The United States Strongly condemns President Erdogan's recent anti-Semitic comments about the Jewish people and finds them reprehensible, "Ned Price, a spokesperson for the department, said in a statement Tuesday evening. The statement did not cite specific references, but Erdogan, after a cabinet meeting on Monday, denounced Israel and its allies for the violence that erupted last week. He claimed that Austria, in its support for Israel, was trying to atone for the Holocaust by "making Muslims pay the price." According to the Iranian Fars news agency, he called the Israeli military attacks in the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip a "massacre" and called Israel a "terrorist" country. He previously compared Israel's campaigns in Gaza to Nazi atrocities against Jews. On Monday, he linked the Israel-Gaza conflict to another grievance with the Americans – President Joe Biden's recognition of the 1915 massacres, executions and deportations of Armenians as genocide. Read more: Erdogan attacks Biden for his stance on Israeli campaign in Gaza "Mr. Biden, you sided with the Armenians on the so-called Armenian Genocide," Erdogan said. "Now, unfortunately, you are writing history with blood on your hands in this incident which led to a truly disproportionate attack in Gaza. " Biden on April 24 marked the 106th anniversary of the massacres of Armenians during the last days of the Ottoman Empire by twice calling it "genocide" – a word that no US president since Ronald Reagan has used to describe the event for fear of alienating Turkey, a NATO ally. The Ankara government refused to admit that its Ottoman predecessors had committed massive atrocities. Erdogan has sought to restore Turkish influence in the region, intervening in the civil wars in Syria and Libya, as well as the recent clash between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The latest Israel-Gaza conflict began when Hamas began firing rocket barrages at Israel and the Israelis responded with airstrikes. At least 230 people were killed, most of them in Gaza. "We urge President Erdogan and other Turkish leaders to refrain from any inflammatory language, which could incite further violence," Price said in the statement. "We call on Turkey to join the United States by working to end the conflict. Anti-Semitic language has no place anywhere. " – With the help of Firat Kozok and Cagan Koc

